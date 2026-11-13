DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFU) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.3361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1149031 CODE: INFU ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 449622 EQS News ID: 2434624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)