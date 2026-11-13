Bybit Launches ByPick Season 2, Expanding Its Free-to-Play Events Market Across Crypto, Sports and Finance

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, has launched ByPick Season 2 , the next chapter of its free-to-play, points-based game in the Bybit App. Building on a successful debut season, ByPick Season 2 introduces two leaderboards and an expanded 100,000 USDT prize pool from now until December 11, 2026.

ByPick was designed as a risk-free alternative to real-money prediction platforms. Instead of staking funds, participants use Campaign Points to pick outcomes across crypto, sports, and esports, earning points for correct calls and climbing seasonal leaderboards for a share of USDT rewards.

ByPick Season 2 broadens the event categories beyond crypto, sports and esports to include a wider range of finance events, giving participants more opportunities to put knowledge and instinct to work.

Two Leaderboards, More Ways to Earn

Season 2 also introduces a dual-leaderboard format, splitting the 100,000 USDT prize pool across a long-running season ranking and a faster weekly cycle. The weekly leaderboard is ranked by Campaign Points earned through correct picks rather than trading volume, rewarding participants for making the right calls and staying sharp throughout the season.

Season Leaderboard (70,000 USDT) : The top 3,000 participants at the end of the campaign period will share 70,000 USDT, distributed by final ranking.

: The top 3,000 participants at the end of the campaign period will share 70,000 USDT, distributed by final ranking. Weekly Leaderboards (7,500 USDT per available period): Each available weekly ranking period offers a separate 7,500 USDT pool. Only Campaign Points earned from successful picks count toward weekly standings, rewarding sharp event-calling over the short term.

The weekly format gives later entrants and consistent performers a recurring shot at rewards without needing to lead the overall season standings.

As with Season 1, ByPick Season 2 remains entirely free to play. Campaign Points have no monetary value and cannot be withdrawn or transferred, preserving the gamified, community-first approach that prioritizes gameplay over financial gains.

How It Works

Eligible Bybit users who successfully register for ByPick Season 2 will receive 200 free Campaign Points as a starter bonus, with no deposit or trade required. From there, participants can grow their points total through several channels:

Correct picks pay out Campaign Points proportionally based on the odds at the time of the pick.

pay out Campaign Points proportionally based on the odds at the time of the pick. Daily check-ins reward consistency with bonus points.

reward consistency with bonus points. Campaign milestones unlock additional Campaign Points as participants hit activity thresholds.

Trading Tasks offer a repeatable, uncapped path to earning points through qualifying trades on Bybit.

offer a repeatable, uncapped path to earning points through qualifying trades on Bybit. Referrals yield Campaign Points for each friend who joins the campaign.

A Points Top-Up Station ensures active participants stay in the game: if a cp balance falls below 200, eligible users can refill it to 200 cp once per day, keeping the playing field accessible throughout the season.

Terms and conditions apply. Campaign Points (cp) have no monetary value and cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Bybit reserves the right of final interpretation. For details, users may visit: ByPick: Make your pick count

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

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