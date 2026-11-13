LALAL.AI Brings Home Silver and Bronze From Europe's Lovie Awards

Public voters picked the AI audio platform for a Silver in AI & Innovation: Creative Tools, and the Academy added a Bronze in the creator tools category of Apps, Immersive & Games.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / LALAL.AI, the AI audio platform for stem separation and voice processing, has won two medals at the 16th Annual Lovie Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). The company received a Silver People's Lovie in AI & Innovation: Creative Tools and a Bronze Lovie in Apps, Immersive & Games: Creator, Creative & Media Tools.

LALAL.AI went into the final round as a finalist in both categories and came out with a medal in each.

A Year of New Tools: What Went Into the Wins

The winners were announced in November, so the medals arrive with almost a full year of LALAL.AI releases behind them. Most of that work went into tools for creative and media production, which is the same ground both categories cover.

Andromeda, the company's latest cloud separation model, picked up Drums and Bass in March. In August it got a single Guitars stem that catches acoustic and electric parts in one file, along with a rebuilt Piano model. Between those two updates LALAL.AI released Lynx, a voice isolation network trained on a year's worth of hand-cleaned data and smaller than the models before it.

May brought Lyra, a stem separation model that runs entirely on the user's own hardware. In the desktop app and VST plugin it splits a track into stems offline, with nothing uploaded and no processing minutes spent. In October the desktop and mobile apps got a Stem Mixer that plays every stem of a split in sync and lets you set the level of each one while the track is playing. Two weeks later came Speech Cleaner and Voice Dereverb, plugins that remove background noise and echo from voice recordings right inside a DAW or DaVinci Resolve.

This year also brought an innovation on the business side. The team released API v1, which opened multistem separation and Voice Packs to SaaS and media platforms. LALAL.AI separation now also runs inside other people's products, for example Neko, a compact AI guitar rig by Neko Engineering that is currently on Kickstarter.

"We've spent much of this year building tools that give creators more control over their audio, and it's especially rewarding now to see that work recognized," said Nik Pogorsky, LALAL.AI co-founder. "Winning the People's Lovie makes it even more tangible; it means people took the time to vote for us and show their support. Thank you!"

A Busy Year for Awards

The Lovies follow a run of recognition for LALAL.AI in 2026. Earlier this year, the company won the People's Voice Webby Award for Best Use of AI & Machine Learning, in a category where Adobe was also nominated, and The Webby Awards Industry Index 2026 placed it on its list of top AI companies next to NVIDIA and ElevenLabs.

LALAL.AI was also named a winner in the Product category of the International Sound Awards 2026. The Lovies add another win to the company's 2026 awards record, this time on the European side of the Webby family.

About LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI is an audio processing platform trusted by nearly 7 million sound professionals worldwide. Its AI-driven audio separation and voice modification solutions for the global media, entertainment, and technology sectors are powered by proprietary deep-learning algorithms. Initially recognized for its high-performance cloud tools and studio plugins, LALAL.AI's ecosystem now spans scalable enterprise APIs and real-time embedded hardware integrations. LALAL.AI eliminates technical barriers in music source separation and voice cleanup, thus enabling media workflows as well as hardware developers to optimize audio quality and accelerate production pipelines through cloud processing, local plugins, and embedded on-device deployment, depending on each partner's security and infrastructure needs.

To learn more, visit www.lalal.ai .

About the Lovie Awards

The Lovie Awards are the European sister program of The Webby Awards and are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Each year a jury of industry experts selects the medal winners, and every category also has a People's Lovie. 2026 marks the program's 16th edition.

Media Contact

Klara Alexeeva, Communications Manager

klara.alexeeva@lalal.ai

SOURCE: LALAL.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lalal.ai-brings-home-silver-and-bronze-from-europes-lovie-awards-1251031