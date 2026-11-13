Beauty Beyond the Mirror: Mary Kay Philippines Sparks a Movement of Connection, Confidence, and Community With Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared Campaign

In partnership with The Beauty Edit, the brand brings together media, creators, and beauty enthusiasts to celebrate the transformative power of shared beauty experiences.

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

MAKATI CITY, PH / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Mary Kay Philippines, part of one of the world's most trusted beauty brands, brought together media, content creators, and beauty enthusiasts to celebrate the launch of Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared, Mary Kay's largest-ever global consumer campaign and a movement rooted in a simple but powerful belief: beauty becomes more meaningful when it is shared.

Created to honor the connections that inspire confidence, build community, and empower women across generations, the campaign reflects the values that have defined Mary Kay for more than six decades. More than a celebration of beauty, it is an invitation for women to exchange experiences, uplift one another, and discover what becomes possible when beauty is shared rather than kept to oneself.

Celebrating the launch of Mary Kay's Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared campaign (from left to right): Raychelle Rodriguez with Mary Kay Philippines, Criscy Camacho with Mary Kay Philippines, Dr. Anna Palabyab-Rufino, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of BeautiqueMD, and Rosanna Periquet, co-founder of footwear and apparel brand Cariñosa. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Philippines)

"Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is a reflection of who we are and what we have always stood for: women supporting women," said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay Inc. "As we enter our next era of growth, we are celebrating and empowering every Mary Kay woman - from our Independent Beauty Consultants to customers - Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared is more than a campaign, it is a movement."

The Philippines launch event was held in partnership with The Beauty Edit, a leading beauty and lifestyle platform known for championing informed conversations and authentic perspectives within the beauty space. Through a special edition of its UN/CONVENTION/AL talk series, guests explored the evolving meaning of beauty, and the role shared experiences play in shaping confidence, self-expression, and belonging. Other notable guests were Dr. Anna Palabyab-Rufino, a board-certified dermatologist and the co-founder of BeautiqueMD as well as Rosanna Periquet, co-founder of footwear and apparel brand Cariñosa.

Guests shared beauty tips and recommendations, bringing Mary Kay's Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared message to life through meaningful moments of connection. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Philippines)

Guests were among the first in the country to experience Mary Kay's new global brand campaign film, an inspiring hero film that showcases how beauty transcends generations and cultures when women share their stories, wisdom, and confidence with one another.

The event concluded with Pass Your Beauty Secret, an interactive activity where attendees exchanged personal beauty tips and words of encouragement and received exclusive Mary Kay beauty and skincare products to enjoy as part of their self-care routines at home. The experience reinforced the campaign's central message: that even the smallest acts of sharing can become powerful expressions of connection, generosity, and community.

"The most meaningful beauty moments rarely happen in front of a mirror. They happen when a woman shares her confidence, her wisdom, her story, or simply her encouragement with someone else," said Beth Lopez, Vice President of Global Opportunity & Sales at Mary Kay. "That is the spirit behind Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared. It's about celebrating relationships that shape us, strengthen us, and remind us that we never have to navigate life alone."

Media, content creators, community members came together at the launch event, sharing their passion for makeup, skincare, self-care, and the conversations that make beauty a shared experience. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Philippines)

As Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared continues to roll out globally, Mary Kay Philippines invites women everywhere to celebrate beauty not as an individual pursuit, but as a force that grows stronger when shared. Through conversations, relationships, and collective empowerment, the campaign shines a spotlight on the connections that make beauty more meaningful for everyone.

Did You Know:

Mary Kay Philippines has been empowering women's lives since 2000 , serving Filipinos for 26 years .

, serving Filipinos for . Mary Kay ranked #8 out of 5,500 brands on Forbes's 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact 1 moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list.

out of 5,500 brands moving up from stellar #9 achieved in 2025. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 15 and the only direct selling company on the list. Mary Kay is named the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World2 by Euromonitor International for four consecutive years (2023-2026).

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About Mary Kay

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has empowered generations of women around the world to discover beauty together, build meaningful futures, and find a community of women who celebrate one another. Founded by Mary Kay Ash in 1963, the global beauty company has connected women across 40 markets through innovative skincare, color cosmetics, fragrances, and wellness products. Mary Kay transforms purpose into action by advancing causes that support women and families, investing in scientific innovation, and working toward a more sustainable future. At its core, Mary Kay is dedicated to enriching women's lives and creating opportunities for women to thrive together. Learn more at www.marykay.com.ph. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

1 Alan Schwarz (March 17, 2026). Forbes - Best Brands For Social Impact 2026. https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-brands-social-impact/

2 "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2026 Edition, Value Sales at RSP, 2025 Data"

At the launch of Mary Kay's global Beauty Is More Beautiful Shared campaign in the Philippines guests explored Mary Kay's beauty products, discovering and trying best sellers. (Image Credit: Mary Kay Philippines)

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SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beauty-beyond-the-mirror-mary-kay-philippines-sparks-a-movement-1251028