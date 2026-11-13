DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist (U127) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 69.1019 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 87328867 CODE: U127 ISIN: LU2573966905 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2573966905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U127 LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 449632 EQS News ID: 2434668 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434668&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)