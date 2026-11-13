DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Nov-2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.7191 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 74261442 CODE: LEMA ISIN: LU2573967036 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 449630 EQS News ID: 2434664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2026 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)