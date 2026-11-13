Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ending September 30, 2026:

Total Assets: US$22,601,680, comprised primarily of cash, marketable securities, and gold inventory (" Liquid Assets ");

US$22,601,680, comprised primarily of cash, marketable securities, and gold inventory (" "); Zero Debt ;

; Total Income from Other Items (Q3 2026): US$2,231,967;

US$2,231,967; Net Income after Tax (Q3 2026): US$1,616,422; and

US$1,616,422; and Normal Course Issuer Bid Repurchased/Cancelled Shares (Q3 2026): 139,300 at average price of US$1.84.

The full Quarterly Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") are available on the Company's website at www.xtragold.com.

CEO Commentary

James Longshore, CEO and Co-Founder, stated:

"In response to the decline in the physical gold price this year, our company repurchased a total of 445,700 shares under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") during the first nine months of 2026. Since the commencement of the NCIB, the company has repurchased a total of 5,969,900 shares for cancellation, representing approximately 12.9% of the shares outstanding. We believe our shares are currently trading at a significant discount to the net asset value ("NAV") based on our gold resource, as detailed in the resource update released on October 13, 2026."

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 square kilometers in the Kibi Gold Belt of Ghana, West Africa. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically similar and in close proximity to the world-renowned Ashanti Gold Belt, which hosts an estimated 130 million ounces of gold resources.

With an established land position, strong financial footing, and experienced technical team, Xtra-Gold is strategically positioned to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana.

Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, reclamation and capital costs of the Company's mineral properties, and the Company's financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contact Information

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323776