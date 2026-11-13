Press Release: WISeSat.Space Outlines Cybersecurity Strategy for Satellites, Ground Stations and User Terminals

In collaboration with SEALSQ, WISeSat.Space is bringing hardware-based trust and post-quantum cryptography into the design of satellite communications.

GENEVA, Switzerland, November 13, 2026 -- WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ), ("WISeSat.Space"), a space technology company, today outlined its approach to securing satellite communications across the entire network, from spacecraft and their communications links to mission control centers, ground stations and user terminals.

As satellite services become more important to telecommunications, financial infrastructure and defense, a compromise at any one of these points can disrupt services that people and institutions depend on.

The February 2022 cyberattack on Viasat's KA-SAT network illustrated how a terrestrial compromise can interrupt satellite connectivity. The incident disrupted service for users in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe. It underscored the importance of securing the systems that manage satellite networks and the terminals that connect customers to them. Communications links face a different set of risks, including radio-frequency interference, spoofing and the interception of unprotected data.

"Trust in satellite communications starts on Earth. Operators need to know that commands come from authorized sources, that terminals are genuine and that spacecraft are running trusted software. These requirements have to shape the mission before launch," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeSat.Space.

Building security into the mission before launch

Physical access to most satellites is impractical after launch. Some software can be updated remotely, but hardware defects are much harder to address, and recovery options depend on what engineers build into the spacecraft. WISeSat.Space's development strategy is intended to emphasize pre-launch testing, verification of hardware and software supplied by third parties, and recovery planning for missions that must operate with intermittent contact.

The strategy builds on WISeSat.Space's collaboration with its sister company, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ") which develops secure semiconductors, public key infrastructure (PKI) and post-quantum security products. In March 2026, WISeSat.Space's parent company, WISeQey Corp. (WISeQey") (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company, announced the launch of a WISeSat satellite carrying SEALSQ's QS7001 post-quantum security chip into low Earth orbit. That milestone marked an early flight-integration step and provides a basis for further testing and validation of post-quantum security hardware in future missions.

Three priorities for secure satellite communications

-- Hardware-based identity and post-quantum cryptography. Use hardware roots of trust to verify device identity and software integrity, and plan for the gradual introduction of post-quantum key establishment and digital signatures as equipment and mission requirements allow. -- Stronger protection for ground networks and user terminals. Apply zero-trust principles in phases through device authentication, network segmentation and tightly controlled access to mission systems. Secure gateways can help operators introduce these controls alongside legacy equipment. -- Onboard detection and resilient operations. Evaluate onboard anomaly detection, including machine learning where appropriate, to identify unusual behavior when ground contact is limited. Predefined safe modes and recovery procedures can help a spacecraft respond while operators assess the situation.

WISeSat.Space's approach draws on industry guidance such as NIST IR 8401, which applies the Cybersecurity Framework to satellite ground-segment command and control. The company sees an opportunity to bring spacecraft operators, terminal manufacturers and secure semiconductor providers together earlier in mission design, when they can still make decisions about device identity, software updates and recovery that will shape operations for years.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related space infrastructure. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground-based systems. WISeSat.Space intends to provide satellite capacity and related space and ground infrastructure that may support SEALSQ's planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC) roadmap. For more information, visit www.wisesat.space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding WISeSat.Space's cybersecurity strategy, planned technology integration, future satellite and ground infrastructure, and potential capabilities and services. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical qualification, infrastructure readiness, regulatory approvals, financing, supplier performance and customer demand. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional risks are described in WISeSat.Space's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. WISeSat.Space undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. WISeSat.Space Investor Relations (US) Carlos Moreira The Equity Group Inc. Chairman & CEO Lena Cati Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611 info@wisesat.com Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

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November 13, 2026 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)