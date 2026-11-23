Press Release: WISeSat.Space Highlights Cybersecurity as a Core Requirement for European Space Programs at Space Tech Expo Europe 2026

Geneva, Switzerland, November 23, 2026 - WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) ("WISeSat.Space") a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related infrastructure, today announced that its team participated in the Space Tech Expo Europe 2026 in Bremen, Germany, held from November 17 - 19, 2026. At the event, the team met with partners, suppliers and industry leaders to discuss how European space programs are integrating cybersecurity into mission design.

A recurring theme in Bremen was the need to build security into both the space and ground segments from the outset. Across commercial, civil and defense missions, operators need to protect telemetry and payload data, authenticate commands, and verify the identities of spacecraft, ground stations and connected devices. Designing these controls together allows operators to apply consistent security policies across the mission.

WISeSat.Space is working with its sister company, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ) which develops secure semiconductors, public key infrastructure (PKI) and post-quantum security products, and part of WISeQey Corp. (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY) ("WISeQey"), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company, to adapt SEALSQ's field-proven cryptographic technology to the requirements of satellite communications. The work aims to combine secure key generation, post-quantum key establishment for encrypted communications, and quantum-resistant digital signatures to verify the origin and integrity of commands and data.

The same approach informs SEALSQ's planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud (QSOC). Under this strategy, WISeSat.Space future satellites could serve as secure access nodes for future orbital data centers. A satellite node could verify the digital identity and signed attributes of an AI agent, including the organization it represents and the permissions it holds, before forwarding an authorized request. The data center would then enforce its own access controls for the requested workload or dataset.

"Whether a mission is sending telemetry to Earth or an AI agent is requesting access to a data center in orbit, the system needs to know who is making the request and what that identity is authorized to do," said Carlos Moreira, Chairman and CEO of WISeSat.Space. "Our contribution to the QSOC roadmap aims to extend that principle into orbit by making identity verification and access control part of the satellite network."

WISeSat.Space thanks the partners, suppliers and industry representatives who met with the team in Bremen. For inquiries about securing satellite communications and mission data, please contact info@wisesat.com.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related infrastructure. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground systems. The company intends to provide satellite capacity, mission control, ground infrastructure and operational services for secure space-to-device connectivity and SEALSQ's planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp., SEALSQ Corp and their respective businesses. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the letter of intent, proposed transaction and its timing and anticipated revenues; the supply, launch and operation of satellites and related infrastructure; the development and commercialization of QSOC; planned security capabilities and subscription-based services; and the potential expansion of the constellation to up to 100 satellites through 2033.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the companies' control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include finalization and performance of contractual arrangements; the related-party nature of the transaction; financing availability; supplier performance and launch availability; technical qualification and integration; regulatory and spectrum authorizations; infrastructure readiness; customer demand; and the risks described in WISeSat.Space's and SEALSQ's respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and relevant board of directors approvals. Planned capabilities and deployment milestones remain subject to applicable technical, commercial and regulatory conditions.

WISeSat.Space provides this communication as of its date and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. WISeSat.Space Investor Relations (US) Carlos Moreira The Equity Group Inc. Chairman & CEO Lena Cati Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611 info@wisesat.com Lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2026 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)