Nearly 10,000 km, 11 Countries, 15 Stops: JA's European Roadshow Draws to a Successful Close

VIJFHUIZEN, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In early November, JA officially concluded its truck roadshow, Journey Ahead: JA Roadshow 2026, wrapping up its first large-scale European roadshow under the unified "One JA" brand framework. Utilizing a mobile showroom format, the tour brought JA's latest solar and storage products directly to customers. Starting from Poland, the two-month tour traveled nearly 10,000 kilometers, crossed 11 countries, completed 15 stops, and engaged nearly 650 customers face-to-face.

The product lineup featuring HyperGen Pro modules alongside JAPlanet Fusion, JAPlanet 2.0, and JAGalaxy drew significant attention. Solar-plus-storage retrofits for existing PV plants emerged as a top inquiry. At the Valencia stop, a customer with an on-site PV plant shared that he is considering a hybrid retrofit to manage electricity sales based on peak-valley price spreads. Upon learning that the roadshow featured not only PV modules but also energy storage products, he made a special trip to learn about JA's existing portfolio and future plans.

Similar feedback echoed throughout the tour, as negative midday electricity prices and year-round peak-valley spreads prompted PV owners to recalculate investment models. By driving the showroom directly into core European markets, JA gained firsthand insights into customer needs for storage retrofits and flexible electricity sales.

Localized service and delivery capability are increasingly critical in supplier selection. JA's European support network now covers major countries with mature pre-sales and after-sales teams. Since Q2 2026, JA has grid-connected C&I BESS projects across Lithuania, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Austria, Croatia, Germany and other markets, covering manufacturing, logistics, commercial facilities, and energy services. The Sevlievo project in Bulgaria, for instance, is equipped with six JAPlanet C&I all-in-one energy storage systems with a capacity of 0.75MW/1.566MWh, operating in tandem with the existing 250 kWp PV plant on site. Earlier this year, JA also signed a 68.8 MW strategic cooperation agreement for PV modules in Europe, marking another solid move in the region. These real-world operational experiences provide verified, on-the-ground support for the products showcased during the roadshow.

The roadshow route has an endpoint, but JA's commitment to serving Europe does not. From a single starting point to an entire continent, JA's journey has only just begun.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nearly-10-000-km-11-countries-15-stops-jas-european-roadshow-draws-to-a-successful-close-302938993.html