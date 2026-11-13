Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - The Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) today released a new tool to strengthen accountability, the Dreams Delayed Guide on Monitoring and Evaluation: Towards Achieving Outcomes in Ontario's Public Education System. This tool is designed to help schools, school boards, and education partners measure whether efforts to address anti-Black racism and discrimination are leading to meaningful change.





Dreams Delayed Guide on Monitoring and Evaluation: Towards Achieving Outcomes in Ontario's Public Education System. Cover art. Long description in Appendix E.

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Since the release of the Dreams Delayed Action Plan in March 2025, education sector organizations across Ontario have started taking steps to address anti-Black racism and discrimination. The new resource provides practical tools to help education organizations monitor progress, evaluate outcomes, identify systemic barriers, and strengthen accountability.

The Guide helps duty-holders, including the Ministry of Education, schools and school boards, trustees, school administrators, educators, unions, Faculties of Education, and the Ontario College of Teachers to:

Monitor and measure progress by tracking whether actions are improving human rights-based outcomes.

Evaluate compliance with the Ontario Human Rights Code by assessing whether initiatives are producing measurable results and meeting human rights obligations.

Identify systemic barriers and inequalities affecting Black students, educators and education workers by collecting and analyzing qualitative and quantitative data.

Promote accountability and transparency through evidence-based monitoring, reporting and continuous improvement.

"Meaningful change requires more than commitments. It requires accountability," said Chief Commissioner Patricia DeGuire. "This guide provides education sector partners with practical tools to measure progress, evaluate outcomes and determine whether efforts to address anti-Black racism are making a difference. By focusing on measurable results, organizations can strengthen accountability, dismantle systemic barriers, and advance substantive equality for all students, especially Black students, educators, and education workers."

The OHRC continues to work with rights-holders and duty-holders across the education system to support implementation of the Action Plan.

Quick Facts

On March 27, 2025, the OHRC released Dreams Delayed: Addressing Systemic Anti-Black Racism and Discrimination in Ontario's Public Education System , including 29 Calls to Action for education duty holders aimed at addressing systemic anti-Black racism and discrimination in Ontario's publicly funded education system.

The Calls to Action focus on three themes: accountability and transparency, monitoring and evaluation, and student well-being.

The Dreams Delayed Action Plan builds on efforts led by community organizations, advocates, unions and the Ministry of Education to address discrimination in education.

To help develop the Action Plan, the OHRC gathered feedback through written submissions and consultations with community organizations, students, education workers, the Ministry of Education, an Anti-Black Racism in Education Advisory Group and other experts.

Learn More

Dreams Delayed Guide on Monitoring and Evaluation: Towards Achieving Outcomes in Ontario's Public Education System

Dreams Delayed Action Plan (full title: Dreams Delayed: Addressing Systemic anti-Black Racism and Discrimination in Ontario's Public Education System)

(full title: Dreams Delayed: Addressing Systemic anti-Black Racism and Discrimination in Ontario's Public Education System) Dreams Delayed - Video 1

Human Rights-Based Approach Framework

OHRC's work to address anti-Black racism and discrimination in Ontario

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For 65 years, the OHRC has been promoting that it is public policy to recognize the dignity and worth of every person and provide equal rights and opportunities without discrimination.

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