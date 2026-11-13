SMX Public Limited: SMX Brings American Ingenuity to the Next Frontier of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / America's industrial strength has long been fueled by a willingness to challenge conventional thinking, embrace emerging technologies and transform scientific breakthroughs into practical commercial solutions. From advances in manufacturing to the digital revolution, that entrepreneurial mindset has helped shape the nation's economic identity.

Now, SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is bringing that same spirit to artificial intelligence, developing a specialized scientific platform designed to help industries address complex material challenges while opening new possibilities for technological innovation.

Known as SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the platform takes a distinct approach to AI. Instead of concentrating on general-purpose applications, it is being developed to address the scientific and technical requirements of industrial material development, chemical compatibility, manufacturing and material verification.

The initiative embraces a principle central to American innovation: technology delivers its greatest value when it moves beyond theory and provides solutions to real-world problems.

AI Designed for Real-World Industry

Much of the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence has centered on its ability to generate content, analyze information and automate everyday tasks. SMX SCI is being developed with a more focused mission: helping scientific and industrial teams identify, assess and optimize materials used in manufacturing.

The platform is intended to create a comprehensive scientific codex of chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

By integrating AI-driven analysis with SMX's existing scientific expertise, it aims to assess chemical properties, production requirements, manufacturing conditions and potential industrial uses.

The goal is to streamline early-stage material research, ease laboratory workloads and allow technical teams to direct testing resources toward the most promising candidates.

For manufacturers, these capabilities could translate into quicker evaluations of material suitability, more efficient product development and faster responses to technical challenges.

SMX SCI is also being designed to provide preliminary regulatory and material compatibility assessments, including requirements applicable in the United States and other major international markets.

Final determinations involving material suitability and regulatory compliance will still require appropriate testing, validation and review.

Continuing America's Tradition of Turning Ideas Into Industry

American entrepreneurship has consistently demonstrated the value of transforming scientific discoveries into commercial opportunities.

SMX's proposed platform builds on that tradition by integrating artificial intelligence with established industrial technologies rather than positioning AI as a standalone product.

The company's molecular marking technology is designed to provide physical materials with persistent identification, while its Digital Material Passport infrastructure links those materials to records of their composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI would introduce an additional layer of scientific intelligence, helping determine suitable marking agents, additives and material solutions for specific industrial applications.

Working together, these technologies are intended to connect scientific research with manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling operations.

The broader infrastructure has potential uses across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other sectors essential to modern industrial supply chains.

This combination of scientific expertise, advanced technology and practical industrial applications reflects the resourcefulness that has historically distinguished American innovation.

Transforming Innovation Into Commercial Opportunity

The entrepreneurial potential of SMX SCI reaches beyond its scientific applications.

SMX anticipates introducing the platform into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations expected in the second quarter, contingent on successful development and testing.

The company also intends to launch a limited commercial edition during the second quarter of 2027, offering selected capabilities to customers around the world.

The proposed service would assist with material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility evaluations.

Developed by SMX's internal team alongside specialized subcontractors, the platform brings together expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

The planned offering could create an additional commercial opportunity for SMX, expanding its activities beyond material identification and digital verification into AI-powered scientific services.

Creating the Infrastructure for Tomorrow's Materials

SMX SCI is also expected to advance the company's broader initiative to establish trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

Through the integration of scientific intelligence, molecular marking and Digital Material Passports, SMX seeks to improve material identification, verification and lifecycle traceability.

The platform could also support AI-enabled functions connected to SMX's planned Plastic Circularity Credits, including credit eligibility evaluations, price discovery and connections between buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

These standards and commercial mechanisms are still being developed.

For American industry, the larger opportunity lies in applying purpose-built artificial intelligence to some of manufacturing's most persistent challenges, from material efficiency and product development to supply chain transparency.

SMX SCI remains under development, and its eventual capabilities and commercial success will depend on testing, validation and market adoption.

Yet the vision behind the platform embodies a distinctly American philosophy: innovation is not measured simply by the technologies we invent, but by how effectively we put those inventions to work.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-brings-american-ingenuity-to-the-next-frontier-of-artificial-1251039