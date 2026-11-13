The annual conference will spotlight the next chapter of Tanium Atlas, agentic AI innovation, and real-world customer success, alongside keynotes from entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, actor and comedian Ken Jeong, and former NASA astronaut Victor Glover

Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced details for its 11th annual Converge conference, taking place November 16-19 in Las Vegas and virtually. Bringing together IT and cybersecurity leaders from around the world, Converge 2026 will explore how AI is accelerating organizations' journeys from reactive to autonomous operations and transforming the way they manage, secure, and protect complex IT environments.

More than 2,000 IT and security professionals are expected to participate in four days of programming featuring more than 100 speakers and 120 curated sessions. This year's event will showcase the latest advancements in Tanium Atlas, including new agentic capabilities and an expanded developer ecosystem, and real-world examples of how global enterprises are reshaping IT and security operations. Through executive keynotes, hands-on learning, and customer-led sessions, attendees will gain practical insights into reducing operational complexity, strengthening cyber resilience, and moving from insight to action with greater speed and confidence.

"AI is fundamentally changing what's possible for IT, but autonomy requires more than adding intelligence to existing tools," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer at Tanium. "It requires a real-time understanding of the environment and the ability to act on that intelligence with confidence. Converge is where we bring that vision to life, showing how organizations can move from reacting to problems to anticipating and resolving them before they impact their business."

Steven Bartlett, Ken Jeong, and Victor Glover Headline a Stage Packed with Customer and Industry Voices

Converge 2026 will feature keynote presentations from Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, author, and host of The Diary of a CEO; Ken Jeong, actor, comedian, and producer; and Victor Glover, former NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy captain.

Customer leaders from Colgate, CVS Health, and ServiceNow will also take the keynote stage, joined by executives from U.S. Bank, JLL, CBRE, McDonald's, Air France-KLM, and others sharing real-world results across curated sessions.

Attendees will also hear from Tanium executives including Orion Hindawi, chief executive officer; Quinn; and Harman Kaur, chief technology officer, on the company's vision and the innovations shaping the next generation of enterprise IT and security operations.

The Next Chapter of Tanium Atlas: Advancing Autonomous Operations

At Converge 2026, Tanium will introduce the latest Tanium Atlas innovations, including new agentic capabilities and an expanded developer ecosystem, alongside platform enhancements and partnership announcements. Together, these developments will help organizations reduce complexity, close exposures faster, and operate with greater speed and confidence.

Among the featured sessions, U.S. Bank will explore how endpoint telemetry can support more autonomous security operations, and JLL will discuss its approach to automating device quarantine to accelerate response to critical risks.

Beyond the curated sessions, attendees can participate in more than 90 hands-on labs, certification opportunities, and dedicated programming for executives, developers, public-sector leaders, and Tanium's global partner ecosystem.

Converge 2026 is open to Tanium customers, partners, and IT and cybersecurity professionals. For the full agenda, registration details, and information on virtual access to livestreamed keynotes on November 17-18, visit converge.tanium.com/2026.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. As AI accelerates both innovation and risk, Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, puts the full depth of the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform behind every IT and security operator human and agentic. Tanium provides the real-time intelligence, agentic decision-making, and autonomous execution operators need to detect, decide, and remediate at machine speed across their endpoint estate.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment, and as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Management Platforms, Q2 2026.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for Unstoppable Business, visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn.

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