Epomaker Inc.: The Epomaker Alice40 Brings Mahjong Sound and Sunset Style to Ergonomic Typing

An ergonomic column-staggered layout, Mahjong-inspired acoustics, and sunset-inspired colors in a 40% mechanical keyboard.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Epomaker introduces the Alice40, this keyboard pairs a distinctive, Mahjong-inspired typing sound with a fresh approach to key placement. Part of the Maker Series, it combines a column-staggered layout, a central metal knob in a warm, sunset-inspired color palette; this keyboard invites users to explore a compact layout and make it their own.



A Crisp and Rounded Sound

The Alice40's acoustic character is the result of repeated listening, material comparisons, and meticulous tuning. Its distinctive sound comes from how every component interacts. PORON serves as the foundation of its five-layer acoustic filling system, helping balance impact clarity, resonance control, and tonal depth. Combined with its gasket mount, PC plate, PBT keycaps, and ABS case, the carefully tuned construction creates the Alice40's signature Mahjong-style thock, characterized by a defined initial impact, a rounded and full-bodied tone, and a short, clean decay.

Following the Natural Reach of the Fingers

This keyboard arranges its 46 keys in vertical columns, offset relative to one another to accommodate differences in finger length and reach, and the angled left and right key groups are designed to support a natural hand position. Two separate thumb-operated spacebars bring frequently used functions within easy reach. It supports both EPOMAKER HUB and VIA, offering full-key remapping, macro creation, multiple function layers, and programmable metal rotary knob functionality. These options allow users to tailor the keyboard to their gaming, productivity, and everyday needs.

Capturing the Last Light on the Mountains

The Alice40's color palette captures a fleeting moment at sunset, as the sky softens and the last golden light lingers on the mountains. The off-white case evokes the dusk sky, while brown and gray-white keycaps reflect the shifting light and shadow across the slopes. Orange legends and sunset artwork on the spacebars echo the warm hues of the setting sun. The plate beneath the keys also forms part of the visual composition; gaps between the staggered key columns reveal glimpses of its sunset-themed artwork, echoing the keycaps and creating a scene of the mountains at dusk.

Room for a Personal Typing Routine

The keyboard features hot-swappable sockets and supports USB-C, 2.4 GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connections. Adjustable feet offer a choice of typing angles, while compatibility with Windows, macOS, and Linux makes it easy to use across different workspaces. These thoughtful customization options and practical features are designed to make a comfortable typing experience for users.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Alice40 keyboard is now available on the Epomaker official website and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $69.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

Epomaker Alice40 Press Release

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-epomaker-alice40-brings-mahjong-sound-and-sunset-style-to-erg-1250439