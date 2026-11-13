Why a Pocket Projector Could Be the Right Gift for Gamers and Sewists: Aurzen ZIP Pro

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The friend who hosts game night and the maker who dreads taping sewing patterns together might appreciate the same unexpected gift: a pocket projector. Aurzen ZIP Pro, a CES Innovation Awards 2027 Honoree, brings shared fun and sewing pattern projection together in one foldable projector.

Unlike a fixed TV, ZIP Pro is a gaming projector that moves with the gathering. Its larger shared image brings everyone into the adventure, whether you're sharing maps during tabletop RPG sessions or cruising through neon-lit city streets in the upcoming AAA open-world titles. Direct USB-C support for Nintendo Switch makes it a convenient dock-free projector, letting friends play together instead of crowding around a handheld screen. Wired Game Mode offers 20-40ms response times for casual co-op and party games.

Beyond game nights, ZIP Pro brings the same flexibility to your sewing table. As a sewing projector, it lets you skip printing, taping and storing paper patterns, leaving more time for working with fabric. Native 1080p DLP and ToF autofocus help keep fine outlines clear, while adjustable support and four-point correction help align the image with your cutting surface. With less setup between an idea and the first cut, this compact sewing pattern projector helps you turn your ideas into a finished piece with greater confidence.

The ZIP Pro Basquiat Special Edition Bundle pairs the same hardware with artwork from the Basquiat estate. It includes the projector, two custom art shells, a custom GoPlay portable case and a mounting suite with MagPlay Pro and Z-Stand in a special-edition gift box. The interchangeable shells offer two different looks, making it a personal choice for Basquiat fans.

During the promotion from Nov.19-30, ZIP Pro is $579.99 (regularly $629.99); ZIP Pro Basquiat Special Edition Bundle is $649.99 (regularly $679.99). Buyers can choose a complimentary GoPlay Carry Bag or Z-Stand, limited to 50 gifts in total, first-come, first-served. A sitewide prize draw offers shoppers a chance to get their order for free.

About Aurzen

Aurzen is a global innovator in smart projection technology. By combining advanced optical engineering with intuitive software and user-focused design, Aurzen delivers products that bring big-screen experiences to any space. The company pioneered the world's first Tri-Fold Truly Portable Projector, ZIP, and its designs have been recognized with multiple international awards, including the iF Design Award, Red Dot Award, G-Mark Award, and IDEA Award. For more information, visit www.aurzen.com.

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