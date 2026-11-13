DataMEDS AI, Inc.: DataMEDS AI Reports 50% Sequential Revenue Growth in Third Quarter 2026 From Second Quarter 2026, Delivers Net Profit Per Share of $2.72 and Provides Business Update

Third quarter 2026 revenue of $2.7 million, up 50% from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by growth in Corexa Pharmacy drug dispensing

Launch of the Health Lives Here mobile app, partnered with the NFL Alumni Health marketing platform, gives Corexa Pharmacy a unique customer acquisition channel to dispense FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and the medical food Forzet for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies

Exclusive license to the REBOOT GLP-1 patient management platform and intellectual property creates moat to scale customer acquisition and increase long-term customer value through patented, AI-assisted patient management services

Corexa Pharmacy launch of compounded peptides under FDA's Enforcement Discretion Policy adds an incremental revenue opportunity

MOU with HMO to deploy the Health Lives Here mobile app to 25,000+ members provides institutional customer to optimize PMPM model institutional customers

Acquisition of Helomics cancer diagnostics laboratory, coupled with Humana Medicaid coverage for proprietary ChemoFx Assay, adds incremental proprietary revenue stream, in addition to traditional lab services revenue, and opens cancer pharmaceuticals market for Corexa Pharmacy

Company regains full compliance with Nasdaq listing standards

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / DataMEDS AI, Inc. ("DataMEDS AI," "DataMEDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MEDS), a healthcare company that integrates its health information technology and physical infrastructure with its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provided a business update.

"Corexa Pharmacy drove a 50% sequential increase in revenue this quarter with continued growth expected for the fourth quarter based upon the steps we have taken to add additional revenue streams of medical foods and diagnostic lab tests related to patients to whom we dispense prescriptions," said Gerald Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS. "Health Lives Here, backed by NFL Alumni Health, brings patients to Corexa Pharmacy. The REBOOT license gives us patented, AI-assisted tools to keep GLP-1 patients engaged, proprietary Tollo Health medical foods for muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies gives them unique tools to mitigate the drugs' side effects and Helomics adds diagnostic testing revenue streams. With our first HMO relationship and compounded peptides opening new channels, and full Nasdaq compliance restored, we believe DataMEDS is well positioned for continued growth going forward."

Business Update

Health Lives Here and NFL Alumni Health. The Company launched the Health Lives Here mobile application, partnered with the NFL Alumni Health marketing platform. The app gives Corexa Pharmacy a unique customer acquisition channel to dispense FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and Forzet, a medical food for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies.

The Company launched the Health Lives Here mobile application, partnered with the NFL Alumni Health marketing platform. The app gives Corexa Pharmacy a unique customer acquisition channel to dispense FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and Forzet, a medical food for the dietary management of muscle loss associated with weight loss therapies. REBOOT GLP-1 license. In October 2026, DataMEDS obtained an exclusive license to the REBOOT GLP-1 patient management platform and related intellectual property. The Company believes these patented, AI-assisted patient management services create a moat that supports scaling customer acquisition and increasing long-term customer value.

In October 2026, DataMEDS obtained an exclusive license to the REBOOT GLP-1 patient management platform and related intellectual property. The Company believes these patented, AI-assisted patient management services create a moat that supports scaling customer acquisition and increasing long-term customer value. Compounded peptides. In November 2026, Corexa Pharmacy launched compounded peptides under FDA's Enforcement Discretion Policy published in the Federal Register on October 30, 2026, adding an incremental revenue opportunity. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by FDA for safety or efficacy.

In November 2026, Corexa Pharmacy launched compounded peptides under FDA's Enforcement Discretion Policy published in the Federal Register on October 30, 2026, adding an incremental revenue opportunity. Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by FDA for safety or efficacy. First HMO relationship. In November 2026, the Company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a Florida-based HMO to deploy the Health Lives Here app to its 25,000+ members, providing a platform to optimize user engagement for an institutional customer base. Definitive agreements are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In November 2026, the Company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with a Florida-based HMO to deploy the Health Lives Here app to its 25,000+ members, providing a platform to optimize user engagement for an institutional customer base. Definitive agreements are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Helomics. In September 2026, DataMEDS acquired Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh-based CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory. Humana's South Carolina Medicaid coverage policy for the proprietary ChemoFx Assay, effective July 22, 2026, adds an incremental proprietary revenue stream and opens the cancer pharmaceuticals market for Corexa Pharmacy. Additionally, Helomics' biobank of 70,000+ primary tumor biopsies creates drug discovery opportunities. The Company is adding additional testing services to Helomics' test menu to allow it to support patient groups beyond cancer, especially GLP-1 patients.

In September 2026, DataMEDS acquired Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh-based CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory. Humana's South Carolina Medicaid coverage policy for the proprietary ChemoFx Assay, effective July 22, 2026, adds an incremental proprietary revenue stream and opens the cancer pharmaceuticals market for Corexa Pharmacy. Additionally, Helomics' biobank of 70,000+ primary tumor biopsies creates drug discovery opportunities. The Company is adding additional testing services to Helomics' test menu to allow it to support patient groups beyond cancer, especially GLP-1 patients. Nasdaq compliance. On October 19, 2026, the Company regained full compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, including the net equity requirement.

Profit from Operations:

The Company recorded a net operating profit of $10.535 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with a net operating loss of $34.318 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The net profit in the third quarter of 2026 as compared with the net loss in the third quarter of 2025 loss was largely due to the extinguishment of debt and outstanding liabilities related to litigation associated with prior management and a reduction in expenses associated management compensation, as well as a reduction in general and administrative expenses. Net profit per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $2.72 on 3.961 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, where the Company delivered a loss of $23.07 per share on 1.488 million weighted average shares outstanding.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For more information on DataMeds Ai, Inc., refer to www.datamedsai.com.

About DataMEDS AI

DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), formerly Wellgistics Health, Inc., is a healthcare company focused on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its health information technology platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates its EinsteinRx artificial intelligence platform and PharmacyChain blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform into the Health Lives Here mobile application from Tollo Health, LLC, and its pharmacy-related Corexa Health subsidiary provides pharmacy dispensing and pharmacy-related services, including distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. DataMEDS also owns Helomics Corporation, a Pittsburgh, PA-based commercial clinical molecular diagnostics laboratory focused on the ChemoFx Assay chemotherapy selection diagnostics test that aims to help oncologists make chemotherapy treatment decisions. Learn more at https://datamedsai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's future revenue growth and financial results, including whether Corexa Pharmacy dispensing revenue continues to grow; customer acquisition through the Health Lives Here app and the NFL Alumni Health marketing platform, and related-party arrangements with Tollo Health, LLC; the scope, enforceability and competitive value of the REBOOT license and related intellectual property; Corexa Pharmacy's ability to compound and dispense peptides in compliance with FDA's Enforcement Discretion Policy and state pharmacy laws, and the possibility that the policy is changed or withdrawn; the non-binding nature of the HMO memorandum of understanding and the possibility that definitive agreements are not executed on the expected timeline or at all; the integration of Helomics and its ability to grow ChemoFx testing volumes and reimbursement; demand for GLP-1 medications and Forzet and the regulatory status of medical foods; compliance with healthcare laws, including federal and state anti-kickback, beneficiary inducement and privacy laws; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

DataMEDS AI Media Contact

James Lambert, Vice President, Rubenstein Public Relations

212.805.3024 | jlambert@rubensteinpr.com

DataMEDS AI Investor Contact

IR@datamedsai.com

PART I-FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.

DATAMEDS AI, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 476,598 $ 42,571 Accounts receivable, net 1,966,605 1,137,219 Inventories, net 1,440,296 1,639,426 Due from related parties 1,162,125 - Prepaid and other current assets 174,411 - Total current assets 5,220,035 2,819,216 Property, plant and equipment, net 323,305 229,376 Capitalized software 2,345,268 1,850,358 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 1,590,240 966,893 Goodwill 15,787,176 14,193,923 Other intangible assets, net 13,249,358 10,314,675 Investment in SAFE 35,000 - Deposits and other assets 183,486 85,008 Total assets $ 38,733,868 $ 30,459,449 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,061,543 $ 11,665,135 Accounts payable, related party 25,500 25,500 Accounts payable 25,500 25,500 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,647,245 6,407,722 Purchase consideration liability 1,885,700 - Due to related parties - 225,000 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount 15,275,679 - Current portion of debt obligations, net of debt discount 2,788,058 10,887,520 Operating lease liabilities- current portion 1,229,731 569,251 Total current liabilities 37,913,456 29,780,128 Note payable, net of discount 100,000 12,600,000 Operating lease liabilities 548,717 527,122 Total liabilities $ 38,562,173 $ 42,907,250 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) - - Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 4,740,862 and 4,730,148 shares issued and 2,836,484 and 2,026,150 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 473 203 Additional paid-in capital 124,851,605 98,583,686 Accumulated deficit (126,547,748 ) (111,031,690 ) Total DataMeds AI, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (1,695,670 ) (12,447,801 ) Non-controlling interest 1,867,365 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 171,695 (12,447,801 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 38,733,868 $ 30,459,449

DATAMEDS AI, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenues $ 2,668,980 $ 3,012,904 $ 6,008,403 $ 21,667,212 Cost of net revenues 2,237,100 2,781,892 5,224,098 20,237,807 Gross profit (loss) 431,880 231,012 784,305 1,429,405 Operating expenses: General and administrative 3,343,627 30,172,800 15,269,233 66,205,669 Sales and marketing 105,788 803,747 1,179,778 1,212,347 Depreciation and amortization 356,421 802,794 1,069,842 2,408,462 Total operating expenses 3,805,836 31,779,341 17,518,853 69,826,478 Loss from operations (3,373,956 ) (31,548,329 ) (16,734,548 ) (68,397,073 ) Other income (expense): - Interest expense, net (2,252,401 ) (1,425,307 ) (5,886,320 ) (3,703,837 ) Loss on extinguishment of vendor obligation (3,605,978 ) - (3,666,098 ) - Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 19,064,881 (1,353,663 ) 10,183,187 (1,353,663 ) Loss on contract termination fee - - (766,394 ) - Settlement fees - - (13,000 ) - Other income 703,014 9,095 1,312,911 33,002 Total other income (expense), net 13,909,516 (2,769,875 ) 1,164,286 (5,024,498 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 10,535,560 (34,318,204 ) (15,570,262 ) (73,421,571 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ 10,535,560 $ (34,318,204 ) $ (15,570,262 ) $ (73,421,571 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (54,204 ) - (54,204 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to DataMeds AI $ 10,589,764 $ (34,318,204 ) $ (15,516,058 ) $ (73,421,571 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted Basic 3,214,663 1,487,588 2,636,382 1,249,164 Diluted 3,961,210 1,487,588 2,636,382 1,249,164 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted Basic $ 3.29 $ (23.07 ) $ (5.89 ) $ (58.78 ) Diluted $ 2.72 $ (23.07 ) $ (5.89 ) $ (58.78 )

SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/datameds-ai-reports-50-sequential-revenue-growth-in-third-quarter-202-1251048