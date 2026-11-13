UNSW researchers in Sydney have developed a prototype battery health test that they said is 95.5% faster and more than 80% cheaper than existing methods, with potential to increase second-life battery use and keep battery waste out of landfill. The platform is designed to work with the management systems already used by recyclers and energy storage operators, and to assess the three main lithium-ion chemistries used in electric vehicles and energy storage: lithium iron phosphate (LFP), nickel cobalt aluminum (NCA), and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC). Current testing of used batteries relies on ...

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