Lab Consumables Market worth $25.5 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Lab Consumables Market is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2031 from USD 17.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 280 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Lab Consumables Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Lab Consumables Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 17.3 billion

USD 17.3 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 25.5 billion

USD 25.5 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.0%

Lab Consumables Market Trends & Insights:

North America market accounted for the largest share in 2025.

By type, the microplates segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

By application, clinical diagnostics is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5%

By end user, diagnostic centers are expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0%.

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The market is growing steadily, driven by rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D, expanding drug discovery activities, and rising demand for advanced diagnostic and analytical testing. The growing adoption of high-throughput screening, next-generation sequencing (NGS), molecular diagnostics, and cell-based research is accelerating demand for pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, microplates, filtration products, and sample storage consumables. Additionally, the expansion of biologics manufacturing, cell and gene therapy research, and personalized medicine is increasing the use of sterile, single-use, and contamination-free laboratory products. Rising laboratory testing volumes, growing outsourcing of research activities to CROs and CDMOs, and expanding healthcare infrastructure across emerging economies are further supporting market growth. Increasing emphasis on sample integrity, reproducibility, and regulatory compliance is also encouraging laboratories to adopt high-quality, certified consumables, generating recurring revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

The containers and vials segment holds the major share in the lab consumables market in 2025.

By type, the lab consumables market is segmented into microplates, pipettes and tips, tubes and racks, plates and seals, filters, filtration products, centrifuge tubes and accessories, containers and vials, bags and wraps, and other consumables. The containers and vials segment accounted for the largest share of the global lab consumables market in 2025, driven by rising demand for advanced sample collection, preservation, and storage solutions across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions. The growing adoption of cryogenic vials and specialized sample storage containers for long-term preservation of biological specimens is a key driver of segment growth. Expanding biobanking infrastructure, increasing investments in cell and gene therapy research, and growing applications of personalized medicine are accelerating demand for high-quality cryogenic storage products. Additionally, the growing collection and preservation of biological samples, including blood, tissues, cells, and genetic materials, is prompting laboratories to adopt sterile, leak-proof, and temperature-resistant containers that maintain sample integrity and minimize contamination risks during prolonged storage.

The growing emphasis on sample stability, contamination prevention, and reliable storage at ultra-low temperatures is further supporting growth in the containers and vials segment. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly using specialized cryogenic vials and storage containers to preserve sensitive biological materials throughout drug discovery, clinical research, and advanced therapeutic development.

Industrial manufacturing accounted for a significant share of the lab consumables market, by application, in 2025.

Based on application, the lab consumables systems market is segmented into life science research, clinical diagnostics, industrial manufacturing, materials analysis, environmental testing, and forensic analysis. The industrial manufacturing segment held the largest share of the lab consumables systems market in 2025. The global industrial manufacturing segment of the lab consumables market is growing steadily, driven by increasing emphasis on stringent quality control, product safety, and regulatory compliance across the chemical, petrochemical, automotive, electronics, and advanced materials industries. The growing adoption of advanced laboratory testing procedures for raw material characterization, impurity detection, contamination analysis, and finished product validation is accelerating demand for laboratory consumables, including sample collection containers, analytical vials, filtration membranes, pipette tips, and specialized testing supplies. Additionally, expanding industrial production capacities, increasing investments in quality assurance laboratories, and the implementation of standardized testing protocols are encouraging manufacturers to adopt high-quality laboratory consumables to ensure product consistency and analytical accuracy. The rising demand for precision testing in semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicle battery production, and specialty chemical processing is further supporting segment expansion.

The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to have the highest share in 2025.

By end user, the lab consumables market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, food & beverage companies, forensic laboratories, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the lab consumables market in 2025. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment of the global lab consumables market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased investment in discovery and development, expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and rising demand for advanced laboratory testing solutions. The growing development of biologics, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies is accelerating demand for laboratory consumables, including pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, microplates, filtration products, cell culture vessels, and sample storage containers. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting sterile, single-use laboratory consumables to minimize cross-contamination risks, improve sample integrity, and enhance operational efficiency across research and manufacturing workflows. Additionally, expanding clinical trial activities, increased outsourcing of drug development to CROs and CDMOs, and stringent regulatory requirements for product quality and safety are supporting higher consumption of specialized laboratory supplies. The growing adoption of high-throughput screening, molecular analysis, and advanced bioprocessing technologies is further encouraging companies to invest in high-quality, application-specific consumables.

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The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific lab consumables market is experiencing robust growth, supported by the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rising investments in research and development, and the strengthening of healthcare and diagnostic infrastructure across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The growing presence of contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and biotechnology research facilities is accelerating demand for laboratory consumables, including pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, microplates, filtration products, containers, and vials. Increasing government support for life sciences innovation, expanding clinical testing capabilities, and rising investments in advanced research laboratories are further driving regional market expansion. China and India are emerging as major growth contributors, supported by rising pharmaceutical production, expanding biotechnology research activities, and growing domestic manufacturing capabilities for laboratory supplies. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea are seeing increased demand for specialized laboratory consumables driven by advancements in biologics development, regenerative medicine, and molecular diagnostics. Additionally, the growing focus on establishing localized manufacturing facilities, strengthening supply chain networks, and improving access to cost-effective laboratory products is encouraging leading manufacturers to expand their regional operations.

Key Players

Leading players in the Lab Consumables companies include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Austria), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Waters Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and Sysmex Corporation (Japan).

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Lab Consumables Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The global lab consumables market is supported by rising investments across pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Growing funding for drug discovery, molecular diagnostics, cell and gene therapies, and advanced biological research is accelerating demand for high-quality laboratory consumables, including pipette tips, microplates, centrifuge tubes, filtration products, containers, vials, and cell culture supplies. Increasing capital allocation toward research infrastructure, laboratory expansion, and biopharmaceutical production facilities is further strengthening recurring demand for essential consumables used in sample preparation, testing, storage, and analysis.

Investments in biobanking infrastructure, clinical research facilities, advanced diagnostic laboratories, and industrial-quality testing are further expanding the addressable market. Funding for precision medicine, regenerative therapies, next-generation sequencing, and biologics manufacturing is prompting laboratories to adopt sterile, high-purity, and application-specific consumables that improve sample integrity, reduce contamination risks, and ensure consistent experimental performance. Additionally, government-supported research initiatives, private-sector R&D investments, and expanding CRO and CDMO capabilities are creating sustained opportunities for laboratory consumables manufacturers.

Revenue Shift Context

The global lab consumables market is gradually shifting revenue from conventional, general-purpose laboratory supplies to specialized, high-performance, and application-specific consumables. Laboratories increasingly prioritize products that offer enhanced sterility, chemical resistance, sample compatibility, traceability, and reliable performance across complex research and diagnostic workflows. Growing demand for premium consumables, including low-retention pipette tips, certified analytical vials, specialized filtration membranes, and advanced cell culture products, is prompting manufacturers to expand their higher-value product portfolios and strengthen their presence in specialized laboratory applications.

Conventional laboratory plasticware, glassware, tubes, containers, and basic filtration supplies continue to account for a substantial share of market demand, given their widespread use across pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and industrial testing facilities. However, incremental revenue growth is increasingly supported by specialized consumables for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, molecular diagnostics, genomics, and cell and gene therapy applications. The growing preference for pre-sterilized products, automation-compatible consumables, high-purity materials, and certified sample storage solutions is also influencing purchasing decisions. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product differentiation, premium-quality consumables, sustainable materials, and long-term supply agreements to improve revenue stability and strengthen their competitive positioning in the global lab consumables market.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the global lab consumables market are increasingly focused on expanding specialized product portfolios, strengthening manufacturing capabilities, and improving access to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic laboratory customers. Companies are pursuing strategic acquisitions to enhance their presence across laboratory plasticware, filtration products, chromatography consumables, sample preparation technologies, and bioprocessing supplies. Recent transactions reflect the industry's growing emphasis on integrated laboratory workflows, recurring consumables revenue, and expansion into high-value life sciences applications.

LAB CONSUMABLES MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2026 Acquisition AddLife AB (Sweden) Unicam Sistemas Analíticos (Portugal) AddLife acquired Unicam, a distributor of analytical laboratory instruments and consumables, strengthening its laboratory technology portfolio and distribution capabilities in Portugal. October 2025 Acquisition GSI Group Holdings (US) GenesisBPS (US) GSI Group acquired GenesisBPS to strengthen its portfolio of specialized laboratory consumables and blood and plasma processing products, expanding its capabilities in life sciences and research applications. September 2025 Acquisition Genesee Scientific (US) Jade Scientific (US) Genesee Scientific acquired Jade Scientific, expanding its distribution of laboratory chemicals and consumables across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, and environmental laboratories.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global lab consumables market is moderately fragmented, comprising multinational life sciences companies, specialized consumables manufacturers, and laboratory product distributors. Key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf SE, Corning Incorporated, Greiner Bio-One, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, and QIAGEN. These companies offer a broad portfolio of pipette tips, centrifuge tubes, microplates, containers and vials, filtration products, and other laboratory consumables. Market leadership varies by product category, reflecting diverse applications in pharmaceutical research, clinical diagnostics, biotechnology, and industrial testing. Companies compete on product innovation, pricing, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution networks.

The competitive landscape is shaped by product quality, regulatory compliance, supply chain reliability, and customer relationships. Leading manufacturers are strengthening their market positions through strategic acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and investments in automation-compatible, sustainable laboratory consumables.

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