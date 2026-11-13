MARS Energy Group Adds Jigar Shah to Advisory Board to Accelerate Battery Storage Growth

SunEdison founder and former U.S. Department of Energy loan chief joins as battery storage becomes central to MARS's growth.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / MARS Energy Group (MARS), a national solar, roofing, and energy storage company, today announced that Jigar Shah has joined its Advisory Board. Shah, one of the most influential entrepreneurs and investors in clean energy, will advise MARS as it builds dedicated battery divisions within each of its operating companies and makes storage a growing part of its business.

Shah, named to the 2024 TIME100 list of the world's most influential people, is an energy entrepreneur and strategist focused on scaling the infrastructure needed for the clean energy transition.

Most recently, Shah served as Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, expanding its authority tenfold and helping deploy more than $100 billion into domestic manufacturing, advanced transportation, and energy infrastructure. He founded SunEdison, where he pioneered the third-party solar power purchase agreement model that helped launch the global solar industry, and later co-founded Generate Capital, advancing the infrastructure-as-a-service model.

Shah brings a pragmatic, execution-focused perspective to the energy transition, emphasizing the ability to build at speed and scale as a central challenge.

"Batteries are becoming central to everything we do, from new homes and existing homeowners to commercial projects," said Manvendra Saxena, Chairman and CEO of MARS Energy Group. "We're not asking our solar teams to do batteries on the side. We're building a dedicated battery division within each of our companies, with the focus and talent it deserves. There is no one better than Jigar to help us do it at scale."

MARS installs solar, battery storage, and roofing for homebuilders, homeowners, and commercial and public-sector customers, with more than 1,600 employees across 14 offices nationwide. That footprint provides an established foundation for storage growth: new homes, existing solar customers ready to add batteries, and commercial sites that need reliable, flexible power.

"Storage is where the next decade of value in distributed energy will be created, and the winners will be the companies that can install and service it at scale," said Shah. "MARS already has the crews, the customer relationships, and the builder partnerships. Building dedicated battery divisions across that platform is the right move, and I'm excited to help the team do it."

About MARS Energy Group

MARS Energy Group is a national energy infrastructure company delivering solar, battery energy storage, and roofing solutions for homebuilders, homeowners, businesses, and public agencies. With more than 1,600 employees across 14 offices nationwide, MARS provides integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and long-term service through its specialized operating companies.

Contact:

Cody Kilmer

Chief Experience Officer

cody@marsenergygroup.com

SOURCE: Mars Energy Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/mars-energy-group-adds-jigar-shah-to-advisory-board-to-accelerate-battery-storag-1251049