Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Gavin Ferrar, Chief Executive Officer, Central Asia Metals plc ("CAML" or the "Company") (TSX: CAML) and the executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing to TSX.





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CAML is a base metals producer focused on copper, zinc and lead. The Company's purpose is to produce the metals essential for modern living, safely, profitably and responsibly, creating long-term value for all stakeholders.

The Company owns the Kounrad copper operation in Kazakhstan, the Sasa zinc-lead mine in North Macedonia and the Chibougamau copper-gold project in Québec.

CAML also maintains a pipeline of growth opportunities, comprising its exploration portfolio in Kazakhstan, exploration at Chibougamau and its strategic investment in Aberdeen Minerals. The projects in Kazakhstan are focused on early-stage base-metals opportunities, while at Chibougamau there is significant exploration potential beyond the known resource. Aberdeen Minerals is exploring for copper and nickel in northeast Scotland.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323896