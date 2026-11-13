North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP): NABEP Overhauls 32 Pieces of Idle Gas and Power Equipment With Specialists in U.S., U.K. and UAE

NABEP Overhauls 32 Pieces of Idle Gas and Power Equipment With Specialists in U.S., U.K. and UAE

CARACAS, Venezuela, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) is overhauling 32 pieces of gas compression and power equipment from Venezuela's oil fields at specialist facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, putting idle equipment back to work while its purchases of new equipment continue. Fifteen of the units will be at U.S. facilities in Houston and San Diego by the end of the year.

"Across Venezuela, we're identifying heavy machinery worth saving after years of neglect," said NABEP CEO Alejandro Betancourt. "We're partnering with some of the world's leading specialists, many of them in the United States, to bring it home primed and ready to get more oil flowing. That's how we're revitalizing the country's long-ignored infrastructure faster and more efficiently than anyone thought possible, scaling production while supporting skilled jobs at home and abroad."

The restoration program complements NABEP's investment in new equipment. Its in-country rig fleet will reach 41 this month, part of the 60 rigs it has acquired, with nine drilling rigs and 20 workover rigs already in Venezuela. It has also laid 1,149 kilometers of new pipe in Lake Maracaibo to replace decades-old steel lines. New gas turbines can take three years or more to be delivered as manufacturers work through record backlogs, while restored units go back to work as soon as their repairs are complete.

The program covers 17 gas generators, the turbine engines that drive compressors and produce electricity, along with 12 compressors and three power turbines. Restored compressors reinject gas into wells so oil flows more easily, and the turbines and gas generators power field operations. Each unit is disassembled, inspected, repaired or fitted with new components, then reassembled and tested before it returns to service. Twenty-four units have shipped and eight more will follow in December. Another gas generator is being restored in Venezuela.

NABEP's partners span Houston, San Diego, Aberdeen, Scotland, and Dubai, with Houston also serving as the program's hub for equipment bound for the other facilities.

About North American Blue Energy Partners

North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) is an independent oil exploration and production company operating in North and Latin America, with offices in Caracas, Maracaibo and Lechería. NABEP is committed to the responsible development of energy resources, the safety of its people and the prosperity of the communities where it operates. www.nabep.net

Media contact: press@nabep.com

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