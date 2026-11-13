EQS-News: Sino Biological / Key word(s): Financial

Sino Biological Launches 4RISE High-Throughput Wet-Lab Services to Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Discovery



13.11.2026 / 16:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



HOUSTON, TX - November 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - AI-driven protein design is accelerating the discovery of novel protein binders, but experimental validation remains essential to determine whether computational designs translate into meaningful target interactions. To bridge this gap, Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, announced its 4RISE high-throughput wet-lab validation services for AI-designed protein binders. The services feature 3-hour cell-free expression, AI-ready binding data in as little as 3 days, and real-time API access to structured target-binding data, helping AI-focused life sciences researchers move faster and gain deeper insights. Designed for iterative AI-driven discovery, 4RISE combines rapid experimental turnaround, scalable screening workflows, and structured data delivery to support continuous design-test-learn cycles. "3 Hours" and "3 Days" Sino Biological's XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis (CFPS) platform enables recombinant protein synthesis in just 3 hours, with expression success rates exceeding 99% in established workflows. Supporting the synthesis of miniproteins, VHHs, scFvs, Fabs, enzymes, and cytokines, the platform accelerates experimental testing of AI-designed protein candidates, enabling faster feedback and design iterations. Using Carterra high-throughput SPR, Biacore SPR, and Octet BLI, 4RISE delivers high-throughput binding screening, kinetic analysis, and affinity determination for candidate protein. Combined with CFPS, the workflow delivers sequence-to-AI-ready binding data in as little as 3 days. Structured binding data are accessible in real time via API, enabling seamless data retrieval for downstream research and analysis. 4 Rapid Screening Services of AI-designed Binders To support diverse research needs in AI-driven binder discovery, 4RISE offers flexible screening and characterization workflows tailored to different candidate formats and validation objectives. Rapid Hit Discovery identifies binding-positive miniproteins and VHHs through crude-supernatant screening. Comparative Binder Screening evaluates purified candidates under standardized conditions to support candidate prioritization. Affinity & Kinetic Characterization provides quantitative binding insights for lead selection, while Specialized Binder Expression & Validation supports diverse binder formats through tailored mammalian expression and binding analysis. Beyond binding, 4RISE also provides 20+ developability assays, 1,000+ protein bioactivity assays, and 10+ cell-based functional assays, supporting in-depth candidate evaluation and design optimization. Proven Experience Sino Biological works with AI companies on wet-lab validation for AI-designed antibody discovery, de novo binder design, and computational protein engineering. 4RISE wet-lab validation has supported studies published in Science, Nature Communications, Scientific Reports, and other high-impact journals. "AI-designed molecules need reliable wet-lab experimental evidence to demonstrate their potential," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc. "Our integrated capabilities provide the high-quality data researchers need to evaluate candidates quickly, shorten design cycles, and turn promising discoveries into real-world applications." Explore 4RISE High-Throughput Wet-Lab Validation Services Now! About Sino Biological Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and customized research services. Serving researchers in more than 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Sino Biological, Inc.

gmo@sinobiological.cn

www.sinobiological.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Sino Biological





13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News