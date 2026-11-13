DANIEL WELLINGTON CELEBRATES THOSE WHO MEAN THE MOST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

From everyday favorites to standout pieces, the 2026 Holiday Gift Guide brings together watches and jewellery chosen with them in mind.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A gift feels personal when it reflects the person receiving it. This holiday season, Daniel Wellington presents its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide, bringing together watches and jewellery that make it easy to find something that feels distinctly theirs. From a watch that complements their everyday style to a piece of jewellery that captures a connection, the guide celebrates the thought behind every choice.

Rooted in Scandinavian minimalism and built for moments to share, Daniel Wellington brings a refined approach to holiday gifting. Clean lines, expressive shapes and thoughtful details offer room for individual style across four curated categories: Gifts for Him, Gifts for Her, Gifts Under $100 and Gifts Under $200.

Gifts for Him, the Pathfinder GMT and Iconic Chronograph offer two distinctive ways to complement his style, whether he gravitates toward a watch with a spirit of exploration or a sportier expression. The Ellipse jewellery collection completes the selection with pieces that add a thoughtful finishing touch, worn on their own or alongside a favorite watch.

Gifts for Her, the Ophelia Mini brings delicate proportions to the wrist, while Corta offers vintage-inspired character through a contemporary lens. The Flow and Pearl jewellery collections open up more ways to make the gift her own, from fluid forms to soft luminosity. Together, they offer elegant choices for the pieces she wears every day and the occasions she dresses up for.

Gifts Under $100 selection brings a personal touch to smaller gestures, with an assortment of jewellery including the Pavé ring, Elan Unity Necklace, Tide Mesh bracelet and Classic Lumine Earrings. From a little sparkle to a symbol of togetherness, these pieces make thoughtful gifts for a close friend, a partner or someone who deserves an unexpected thank-you.

Gifts Under $200, select the Quadro Mini, Petite Mini and Bound watches that offer a choice of silhouettes to suit different tastes, from compact proportions to geometric lines. The Crystal Link Necklace adds a more expressive option, pairing bold links with crystal details for someone who loves a statement. Each offers a way to celebrate their individuality with a gift chosen just for them.

"Giving someone a gift is a chance to express what they mean to you, especially when the words don't always come easily," said Shari Fabiani, Chief Marketing Officer of Timex Group. "Choosing something that reflects who they are says, 'I know you, I appreciate you, and you matter to me.' This holiday season, we want Daniel Wellington to help people share that feeling with those who mean the most."

Daniel Wellington invites everyone to start with the person: their style, their individuality and the details that make them who they are. Discover thoughtfully chosen gifts that turn meaningful moments into lasting memories.

For more information, please visit danielwellington.com.

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About Daniel Wellington

Founded in Sweden in 2011, Daniel Wellington is a global watch and jewellery brand known for its minimalist Scandinavian design and timeless style. Part of Timex Group, the brand creates modern, versatile watches and jewellery that celebrate personal style and understated elegance.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets watches and jewelry that reflect a legacy of craftsmanship and a commitment to storytelling and innovation. Headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, with multiple operating units and more than 2,500 employees worldwide, Timex Group is among the world's leading watchmakers. Its portfolio includes global iconic brands such as Timex, Timex Atelier, adidas, Aston Martin, Daniel Wellington, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, Guess, Nautica, rag & bone and Versace.

Media Contacts

Patricia Rappaport, patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com

Rachel Walder, rachel.walder@civic-us.com

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