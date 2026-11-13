The program starts with an AI visibility audit and focuses on accurate, consistent company information.

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Trustpoint Xposure, a New York-based public relations agency that uses its own proprietary AEO Certification Framework, which is not an independent industry standard, today launched its Startup Visibility Program. The program helps founders review and improve how AI search platforms describe their companies, using Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) methods.

Founders who are raising capital, hiring or selling often find that people check outside sources before trusting a company's own claims. Those sources increasingly include AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, which can draw on public information about a company. No platform publishes its exact selection rules. Consistent, accurate information makes a company easier to identify and describe correctly.

What the program covers

The program begins with an AI visibility audit that documents how ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews describe the company and its founders. Based on the audit, the work can include aligning company and founder details across profiles, adding structured schema markup to the company's website, and identifying credible third-party sources that confirm company facts. The audit is repeated afterward to document what changed.

What the program does not do

Trustpoint Xposure does not guarantee that any AI platform will mention or recommend a company. It also does not guarantee search rankings, website traffic, investor interest, or funding, which depend on factors outside any agency's control.

Complimentary audit

Founders can request a complimentary AI and Media Visibility Audit to see how AI platforms currently describe their companies.

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is a New York-based PR agency that combines public relations, Answer Engine Optimization, and SEO. Its AEO Certification Framework is the company's own proprietary standard and is not an independent third-party certification. More information is available at www.trustpointxposure.com .

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-launches-program-to-help-startup-founders-check-how-ai-sear-1250826