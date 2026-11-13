South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Shinsung E&G has unveiled two new series of bifacial solar modules based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The new products include the SS-JM-TK series for ground-mounted solar installations and the SS-JM-TN series for floating photovoltaic and agrivoltaic applications. Both product lines are available in three versions, with nominal power outputs of 640 W, 645 W and 650 W. The modules feature 156 bifacial monocrystalline solar cells and offer conversion efficiencies ranging from 22.89% to 23.25% under standard test ...

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