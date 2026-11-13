Uniper and VNG have produced their first green hydrogen at the 30 MW electrolyzer facility at the Bad Lauchstädt Energy Park in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. The facility uses renewable electricity from a connected wind farm and is now entering a testing phase to assess the components of the integrated energy system. The hydrogen will be transported through a roughly 25 km former natural gas pipeline converted to carry hydrogen, with deliveries to TotalEnergies' refinery in Leuna scheduled to begin in 2027. The project aims to demonstrate an integrated hydrogen value chain combining renewable power ...

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