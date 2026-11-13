Fragrance Creators Association: Jane Maciver Joins Fragrance Creators Board

Jane Maciver, Head of Unilever Fragrance House, Joins Fragrance Creators Association Board of Directors

Unilever's Board seat reflects a conviction shared across the fragrance value chain: Empowering a strong trade association is how responsible companies invest in responsible stewardship of their industry.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA), the trade association representing the full fragrance value chain, today announced that Jane Maciver, Head of Unilever Fragrance House, has joined its Board of Directors. Maciver brings to the Board the perspective of one of the world's largest consumer goods companies and a leader at the forefront of fragrance innovation.

Maciver's appointment strengthens a Board built deliberately from every link in the fragrance value chain - the companies that supply and manufacture ingredients, the houses that create fragrances, and the consumer product companies whose brands bring scent to billions of people every day. That composition reflects a principle at the heart of the association: responsible companies invest in responsible industry stewardship, and an empowered trade association is how a value chain secures a healthy, competitive marketplace for everyone in it.

"The association's standing, its access, and its ability to build consensus across the value chain are assets every member draws on," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators. "And each year those assets pay dividends in outcomes no company could secure on its own. When leaders of Jane's caliber invest in that collective capacity, the entire marketplace is healthier and more competitive for it. We are honored to welcome her to the Board."

Maciver leads Unilever Fragrance House, the in-house fragrance design and creation organization Unilever launched with a €100 million investment to serve its global portfolio of home, beauty, and personal care brands. Her decision to take a seat on the FCA Board reflects Unilever's view that building world-class capability and investing in the industry's collective voice go hand in hand.

"Our Board puts ingredient suppliers, fragrance houses, and consumer product and industrial product companies at one table, because that is where this industry's hardest questions get answered," said Cynthia Reichard, Chair of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors and CEO of Arylessence. "Jane's leadership and global perspective will make that table stronger, and her appointment reflects the caliber of commitment our members bring to the industry's shared future."

"Fragrance has a powerful role to play in creating distinctive products that people desire," said Maciver. "At Unilever Fragrance House, we're bringing together our world-class perfumery, science and deep consumer understanding, while working with leading fragrance houses and partners to explore new creative possibilities. Joining the Fragrance Creators Board is an exciting opportunity to bring that same spirit of collaboration to the wider industry, supporting responsible stewardship and helping fragrance continue to thrive."

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, fragranceconservatory.com , a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Fragrance Creators Association

media@fragrancecreators.org

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

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