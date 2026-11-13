Foundation Software Explores How Contractors Can Prepare for the AI-Driven Construction Boom

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, has released a new blog on how artificial intelligence is fueling a wave of data center, energy and advanced manufacturing projects. The post also explores the financial visibility contractors need to take on this work profitably.

US data center construction starts reached $81.5 billion through June 2026, already surpassing the 2025 total. Demand for artificial intelligence is fueling this boom and driving growth in related sectors like power generation and semiconductor manufacturing.

As a result, more contractors are pursuing AI-driven projects and finding that the stakes are higher because these jobs bring larger budgets, tighter schedules and heavier demands for labor and materials.

Because of these circumstances, a labor overrun that would usually be minor on a smaller job could quickly erode margins. To stay profitable, contractors need clear visibility into their costs while work is still underway.

That need for visibility is the focus of Foundation Software's new blog, "AI Is Driving a Construction Boom: Are Contractors Ready for the Opportunity?" The post explains how AI is reshaping the construction market and how contractors can manage costs from start to finish as projects grow.

Key topics include:

Why AI computing demand is creating new opportunities across data centers, power generation, semiconductor plants and fiber infrastructure

The financial risks of AI-driven projects, including volatile material costs, labor shortages, long equipment lead times and frequent change orders

How job costing, work-in-progress (WIP) reporting and executive reporting give leadership timely insight into project health

Practical steps to prepare for AI-driven projects, such as strengthening job cost controls, improving budget-to-actual comparisons and evaluating system integrations

For many contractors, the question isn't whether this work will come to their region but whether their systems can track it once it does. Evaluating job cost controls and reporting now, before bidding a first large-scale project, gives teams a baseline for what "on track" looks like when budgets and schedules grow.

To learn more about preparing for AI infrastructure projects, read the full article here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-explores-how-contractors-can-prepare-for-the-1250300