White s.r.o., exclusive owner of the VELOCIFERO brand, takes action in China to protect its intellectual property rights. Initial measures in Chongqing and Taizhou have already resulted in the seizure of vehicles alleged to be counterfeit.

VELOCIFERO is taking action against counterfeiting in China. White s.r.o., the exclusive owner of the VELOCIFERO brand and its related intellectual property rights, has launched decisive measures to protect its creative and industrial assets.

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Photo courtesy of White s.r.o. "Vehicle sealed in Chongqing as part of actions undertaken to protect VELOCIFERO's intellectual property rights."

The matter originated in June 2026 when, according to the company's complaint, computers were removed from the technical office of Taizhou Siweiluo, the company appointed to manufacture VELOCIFERO products. White s.r.o. subsequently became aware of the promotion and sale of vehicles that it believes were produced in violation of its intellectual property rights.

White s.r.o. therefore decided to take direct action in China, entrusting the protection of its rights to Shanghai-based Allasya Law IP, through lawyer Fabio Giacopello and his team, together with lawyer Niccolò Ferretti, who specialises in industrial law.

The measures taken have already resulted in the seizure in Chongqing and Taizhou of vehicles alleged to be counterfeit, as part of the action against the unauthorised production and distribution of products and designs associated with VELOCIFERO.

"The actions in Chongqing and Taizhou are a concrete signal. We will not tolerate the unauthorised production, promotion or sale of copies of our products. We will defend VELOCIFERO, our designs, know-how and intellectual property using all legal means available," said Alessandro Tartarini.

A Legacy Spanning Three Generations

VELOCIFERO is rooted in a family history closely connected to Italian motorcycling, from Leopoldo Tartarini, motorcycle racer and founder of Italjet, to Alessandro Tartarini, who continued this legacy through industrial design and vehicle development, and into a new generation.

"Behind every product are ideas, investment, years of work and a story that has belonged to my family for generations. Defending VELOCIFERO means defending all of this. Creativity can be a source of inspiration, but it cannot become a licence to copy," concluded Alessandro Tartarini.

WHITE s.r.o. VELOCIFERO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261113797570/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Alessandro Tartarini

White s.r.o. VELOCIFERO

Email: info@velocifero.eu

Phone: +393332098871