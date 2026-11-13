Novocure (Nasdaq: NVCR) announced today that JAMA Network Open published the results of the prespecified secondary analysis of data from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy concomitant with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in patients with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

The PANOVA-3 trial evaluated the use of TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GnP) as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma, compared to GnP alone. The trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival for patients treated with TTFields therapy.

"One of the most debilitating complications of pancreatic cancer is pain. For clinicians, management of pain is a priority because it not only affects our patients' quality of life but it can reduce compliance with anticancer treatments, negatively impacting survival outcomes," said Teresa Macarulla, MD, PhD, Head of Medical Oncology Department at Hospital Clínic Barcelona Comprehensive Cancer Centre. "The results from the PANOVA-3 trial found that in addition to improving overall survival, Tumor Treating Fields therapy provided clinically meaningful benefits on measures of pain outcomes and quality of life, which are important for clinical decision-making."

Secondary endpoints included quality of life outcomes measured using the European Organisation for the Research and Treatment of Cancer Quality of Life Questionnaire (EORTC QLQ-C30) with the pancreatic cancer specific PAN26 addendum scales. The EORTC QLQ-C30 and the PAN26 measure global health status and function as well as symptoms including pain (irrespective of cause), pancreatic pain, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

Results of the secondary endpoint measures demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit across multiple measures of quality of life and pain outcomes. These results are detailed in the publication, Tumor Treating Fields and Quality of Life Among Patients With Locally Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial, https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2856639.

"This publication in JAMA Network Open is an important step in providing the results from PANOVA-3 to the oncology community through a peer-reviewed resource," said Uri Weinberg, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer, Novocure. "The results from the PANOVA-3 trial demonstrated the efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in locally advanced pancreatic cancer. We also evaluated and saw a positive and clinically meaningful effect from treatment with Tumor Treating Fields on pain, which can significantly affect patients' quality of life. We believe these results can help inform clinicians and patients as they make treatment decisions."

TTFields therapy was well-tolerated in PANOVA-3, no new safety signals were observed, and device related safety outcomes were consistent with prior clinical studies using TTFields. Mild to moderate skin adverse events (AEs) were the most common device-related AEs.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure's global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and X.

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