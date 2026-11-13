USCIS Approves I-956F Petition for EB5 Capital's JF49 - Horseshoe Bay Senior Living in Under Five Months

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital today announced that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved the I-956F petition for JF49 - Horseshoe Bay Senior Living, just under five months after filing. The approval marks EB5 Capital's 20th I-956F approval since the enactment of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). With the Project approved, USCIS can now review each investor's individual petition (Form I-526E), the next step toward permanent residency in the United States.

JF49 is EB5 Capital's second senior living development and its first project in Texas. Located in a rural targeted employment area (TEA) in Horseshoe Bay, near Austin, the Class-A, four-story community sits adjacent to Horseshoe Bay Resort. Construction began in Q2 2026 and remains on schedule, with completion expected in Q2 2029. The community will include 180 units across three levels of care: 114 independent living units, 48 assisted living units, and 18 memory care units. Residents will have access to a range of amenities designed to support comfort, wellness, and connection at every stage of care.

JF49 also reflects the international reach of the EB-5 program. The Project's investors were born in 13 countries, with the largest groups from India, Canada, and China, and range in age from 18 to 71. Their backgrounds span business ownership, technology, medicine, and higher education.

"Behind every petition is a family planning their future, and an approval in under five months is a testament to their careful Regional Center and project choice," said Natalia Pronina, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. "JF49 brought together investors from around the world, including our first investor from Hungary, making it the 81st country represented in our investor community. Seeing families from so many places join this project reminds us why so many see the EB-5 Program as part of their family's long-term plans, and why we are proud to support our investors through every step."

EB5 Capital raised $48 million from 60 investors to support the Project's $109.1 million total cost. JF49 is projected to create more than 770 jobs, exceeding the USCIS requirement of 600.

EB5 Capital extends its thanks to its sponsor, Falcon Senior Housing; operating partner, SilverPoint Senior Living; immigration counsel; and its own team for their collaboration on the I-956F petition. As construction continues, EB5 Capital looks forward to the Project's completion and to the adjudication of each investor's I-526E petition.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital's distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from 81 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised nearly $2 billion of foreign capital across 50 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors' funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:

Kyra Barackman

Manager, Marketing & Creative Design

marcomm@eb5capital.com