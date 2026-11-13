Meridian Holdings Inc.: Meridian Holdings' Expanse Studios Partners with Playtech

Expanse Studios' proprietary titles to be distributed to operators through one of the industry's largest regulated B2B technology and content providers

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN) ("Meridian Holdings" or the "Company"), a sports betting and gaming group, today announced a content distribution partnership between its subsidiary and B2B game development division Expanse Studios ("Expanse") and Playtech, a leading B2B gaming technology and content provider.

Under the agreement, Expanse's proprietary titles will be made available to operators through Playtech's platform, extending the reach of Expanse content across Playtech's regulated operator network. The partnership gives Expanse access to Playtech licensees in markets where Expanse holds content certifications, and adds Expanse's proprietary slot and crash game content to the catalog available through Playtech.

Playtech, founded in 1999 and listed on the London Stock Exchange as a constituent of the FTSE 250, supplies gaming technology and content to operators across more than 50 regulated markets in Europe, North America and Latin America. The agreement places Expanse Studios' content within one of the sector's largest regulated distribution networks.

"Playtech works only in regulated markets, and reaching its operator network puts our content in front of exactly the customers we build for," said Damjan Stamenkovic, Chief Executive Officer of Expanse Studios. "This agreement takes the certified portfolio we have been expanding across Europe and gives it a distribution route at the scale Playtech operates."

Expanse Studios develops proprietary casino content for Meridian Holdings' own operations and for third-party operators internationally. The studio distributes a portfolio of more than 100 proprietary titles to more than 1,800 online casino brands worldwide, and holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa, including Malta, Portugal, Sweden, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia. Expanding certified distribution across regulated markets supports Meridian Holdings' strategy of growing B2B revenue alongside its B2C operations.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games. The studio distributes more than 100 proprietary titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching more than 1,800 online casino brands worldwide. It holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN) is a sports betting and gaming group headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company operates online and retail sports betting and casino gaming in 19 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and Central and South America. Its betting and casino brands include Meridianbet, founded in Serbia in 2001 and active in 18 jurisdictions, and MexPlay in Mexico. RKings runs pay-to-enter prize competitions in the United Kingdom, and Classics for a Cause runs trade promotions in Australia. The Company's B2B businesses include Expanse Studios, which develops and licenses casino games, and GMAG, which resells third-party gaming content, mainly in Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as modified by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the scope and rollout of the distribution agreement, the markets in which Expanse content will be deployed, and the anticipated benefits of the partnership are forward-looking. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including integration and rollout timelines, regulatory conditions in individual markets, and competitive dynamics, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Additional information on risk factors appears in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors & Press: ir@meridian-holdings.com

SOURCE: Meridian Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meridian-holdings-expanse-studios-partners-with-playtech-1251038