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WKN: 853219 | ISIN: JP3788600009 | Ticker: HIA1
Tradegate
13.11.26 | 18:31
28,100 Euro
-1,75 % -0,500
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Japan 225
1-Jahres-Chart
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,60028,25018:55
27,85028,10018:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HITACHI
HITACHI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HITACHI LTD28,100-1,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.