Acquisition combines Yamaha's audio expertise with Disguise's software and media server technologies

Please replace the release issued Nov. 12, 2026, at 11:00 p.m. PT/Nov. 13, 2026, at 2:00 a.m. ET with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions in the third paragraph. This release has been updated to ensure the accuracy of certain references in the original version.

The updated release reads:

YAMAHA TO ACQUIRE DISGUISE, EXPANDING ITS CAPABILITIES IN INTEGRATED AUDIO, VIDEO, LIGHTING AND MEDIA

Acquisition combines Yamaha's audio expertise with Disguise's software and media server technologies

Yamaha Corporation today announced an agreement to acquire Disguise Technologies Limited ("Disguise"), a London-based provider of software and media server technologies for live and immersive experiences. Yamaha will acquire the company by purchasing all shares in its parent, Butterfly Topco Limited.

The acquisition will expand Yamaha's capabilities beyond audio into integrated audio, video, lighting and media solutions, in line with its strategy to expand beyond hardware into software and services. By combining Yamaha's audio expertise and global reach with Disguise's software, technologies and worldwide partner network, the companies will be better positioned to deliver immersive experiences across live entertainment, sports and other venues.

Disguise's technology powers live and immersive experiences worldwide, including tours by Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and venues such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

"People are seeking richer and more immersive experiences from live entertainment. Audio, video, lighting and media come together to create experiences that move people," said Atsushi Yamaura, president and representative executive officer of Yamaha Corporation. "Welcoming Disguise marks a major step for Yamaha as we move beyond musical instruments and audio equipment to create experiential value centered on sound and music. By combining the strengths of Disguise and Yamaha, we will make new waves in live entertainment."

"From our first conversations, it was clear that Yamaha understood what makes Disguise special: our people, our customers and our pace of innovation," said Fernando Küfer, CEO of Disguise. "Yamaha shares our ambition and is committed to investing in our people, platform and partners. For our customers, that means more ways to create, more support and a partner investing in the future of live and immersive entertainment. I couldn't be prouder of our team or more excited about what we will build together."

Following completion, Yamaha intends to preserve Disguise's identity, brand and relationships with customers and partners while supporting its growth. The companies plan to accelerate growth across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, while drawing on Yamaha's presence in Japan and across Asia.

The transaction is expected to close in December 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion, Disguise will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation. The impact of the transaction on Yamaha's consolidated financial results is under review.

About Yamaha Corporation

Founded in 1887, the Yamaha Group has established itself as a global leader in manufacturing musical instruments and audio products while continuing to engage in various business activities to grow services related to sound and music.

About Disguise Technologies Limited

Disguise is a global technology company whose ecosystem of software, hardware and services powers visual experiences across live events, immersive attractions, stadiums, virtual production and broadcast. Its technology is used by leading entertainment companies, brands, studios and venues around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112589637/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Yuko Noguchi

Corporate Communications Division

https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW