PP Teck Announces Launch Week Dealer Terms: Free Pallet of Polymer and 20% Off Equipment for Businesses That Sign Nov.?16?-?20

Businesses that sign during Launch Week in Fort Mill, Nov. 16-20, receive a free pallet of polymer, enough to treat approximately 1,500 tires, plus 20% off equipment. Appointments are limited to 36 per day.

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / PP Teck (Puncture Prevention Technology) today announced the dealer and applicator terms for its U.S. Launch Week, Nov. 16-20, at its new U.S. headquarters in Fort Mill. Tire dealers, automotive dealerships, service centers and fleet operators that sign on during Launch Week will receive one pallet of PP Teck polymer at no cost, enough to treat approximately 1,500 tires, and a 20% discount on equipment purchases.

Appointments are limited and each is a private session in which attendees watch a treated tire punctured live, check the pressure afterward themselves, and review pricing, margin, application time, startup cost, open territories and training with the PP Teck sales team.

For decades the tire business has been reactive: the customer gets a flat, then comes in for a repair or a new tire. PP Teck is sold and applied before the puncture. Its nano polymer is professionally applied inside eligible tires. When a qualifying tread puncture occurs, the polymer is designed to respond at the puncture site, sealing the opening and maintaining tire pressure.

"When a dealer offers PP Teck, they are giving their customer something of real value, not just another add-on," said David Dicks, spokesman for PP Teck. "It can save that customer money over the life of their tires, it gives them back the hours a flat takes out of their day, and it helps keep them and their family off the shoulder of a highway. That is a service a dealer can stand behind, and one their customers remember."

PP Teck has been in use in Europe, Africa and Asia for more than five years across a wide range of road conditions. Launch Week marks the opening of its U.S. network.

Two ways to participate

Selling dealers. Automotive dealerships and retailers offer PP Teck at the point of sale with new and used vehicles or new or used tire sets. Application is handled by a certified PP Teck applicator, so the dealer adds a product without adding bay time or equipment. Dealers that prefer to apply in-house can be trained and certified.

Certified applicators and service centers. Tire shops and service businesses are trained and equipped to apply PP Teck on site, earning on every vehicle treated in their market as an additional, value-added income stream.

What every appointment covers

Suggested retail price and dealer margin per vehicle; application time per tire and startup cost; territories open across the U.S.; certification, marketing support and lead referrals; and the Launch Week terms above. PP Teck technicians will also be on hand to answer the questions shop owners ask first: how the treatment affects balance, ride, TPMS sensors and tire manufacturer warranties, its service life, and which tires are eligible.

For fleets: fewer vehicles out of service

A puncture takes a vehicle off the road, breaks a schedule and leaves an employee on a highway shoulder. Fleet and commercial operators can use their appointment to review fleet pricing and arrange a pilot on their own vehicles.

Book an appointment

Appointments run Nov. 16-20, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 9057 Northfield Drive, Suite B, Fort Mill, SC 29707, and are limited to 36 per day. Reserve at ppteck.com/launch or call 839-282-4424. Launch Week terms apply to agreements signed on site during Launch Week.

Media can reserve a time to film a live puncture demonstration and interview the PP Teck team by contacting Angelique de Buhr at ad@stoutfactor.com.

No tire technology prevents every type of tire failure. PP Teck does not replace proper tire maintenance, inspections or safe driving practices.

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About PP Teck

PP Teck (Puncture Prevention Technology) provides professionally applied nano polymer tire-protection technology designed to help seal qualifying tread punctures as they occur, helping reduce unexpected roadside disruptions and keep drivers and businesses moving. Headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, PP Teck is launching in the U.S. with solutions for everyday drivers, commercial fleets and automotive businesses, and is building a national network of applicators, service centers and dealers. Never Fear a Flat. Learn more at ppteck.com.

Media contact

Angelique de Buhr, Stout Factor Marketing

ad@stoutfactor.com

Dealer inquiries

Will Hawthorne, Sales Executive, will@ppteck.com

John Earley, Sales Executive, john@ppteck.com

Office: 839-282-4424

SOURCE: PP Teck

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/pp-teck-announces-launch-week-dealer-terms-free-pallet-of-polymer-and-20-off-equipment-f-1249964