Verdapt launches an AI voice receptionist for landscaping and outdoor living contractors across the United States, providing automated call answering, lead qualification, and estimate scheduling.

Lakewood Ranch, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2026) - Verdapt has launched its AI voice receptionist platform for landscaping, hardscaping, and outdoor living contractors across the United States. The platform is now live and serving contractors nationwide. When a prospect calls, Verdapt leads the conversation, qualifies the project, and books the estimate directly onto the contractor's calendar.

The AI receptionist was created by Matt Wacek, who has more than 20 years of experience in horticulture, landscape business ownership, and marketing. Wacek also founded a marketing agency that has generated more than 61,728 inbound leads for landscaping and outdoor living contractors. According to Verdapt, patterns identified through these inquiries helped shape how the platform handles conversations, evaluates project requirements, and determines which callers qualify for an estimate.

"I've seen tens of thousands of calls come in for landscape contractors over the years," said Wacek. "The same problems happen constantly and it's costing companies tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. Half the time nobody answers. The prospect leaves a voicemail, but it gets lost in a sea of notifications and they never get called back. Or worse, they land at a voicemail inbox that's full so the caller can't even leave one. People don't like dealing with that."

He continued, "Some are able to answer every call, but then they have to step away from the work they're doing on-site with noise in the background so it's hard to hear, or hastily go through the sequence to get the prospect's information then pull up their calendar and try to get an estimate booked. The ones in the office aren't much better off. They're in the middle of putting together proposals or coordinating logistics for upcoming projects and the calls pull them off the task at hand. Either way it's messy and unorganized all around."

When a prospective customer calls, Verdapt gathers information about the proposed project, including the type of work, location, budget, and contact details. The platform checks this information against the contractor's service area and project requirements before scheduling an estimate. Qualified appointments are added directly to the company's calendar, and the contractor receives a notification containing the details for the upcoming appointment.

Verdapt also knows what the contractor does and does not offer. If a caller asks for a service outside the company's scope, Verdapt declines and ends the call. Unsolicited vendor calls and cold pitches are intercepted the same way.

Landscape and outdoor living companies using Verdapt have already booked significant projects through calls the platform handled on its own and the results speak for themselves.

An outdoor living contractor in Rhode Island booked a custom pool and outdoor living project after Verdapt answered, qualified the prospect, and scheduled the estimate. The owner was at a different project site and saw the notification arrive for a consultation. A design contract was signed three weeks later for an estimated $200,000 or more.

A landscape contractor in New Jersey booked an estimate through Verdapt for a porcelain paver patio and outdoor fireplace. During the call, the prospect asked if she was speaking with AI. She booked anyway. The project was scoped at $75,000.

Contractors adopting Verdapt complete an onboarding session to configure the platform around their services, coverage areas, project minimums, and calendar availability. Setup takes one call and the system begins handling calls the same day.

Following its launch, Verdapt plans to continue developing the platform around the communication and scheduling requirements of landscaping businesses. Information about the platform, including the option to schedule a demo, is available on the company's website.

About Verdapt

Verdapt is an AI voice receptionist developed for landscaping, hardscaping, and outdoor living contractors across the United States. Created by Matt Wacek, the platform was developed using insights from more than 61,728 inbound leads generated for landscaping businesses. Verdapt handles incoming calls, qualifies prospects, and books estimates directly onto the contractor's calendar.

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