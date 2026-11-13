SMX Public Limited: MEDIA ALERT: SMX Draws Widespread Media Attention Across National, Business and Technology Publications

Coverage in TechCrunch, Forbes, TIME, Rolling Stone, Benzinga and Major Newspapers Highlights SMX's Innovation in Material Authentication, Recycling and Supply-Chain Transparency
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / SMX continues to generate media attention across national, business, technology and regional publications, with articles examining the company's innovations in material authentication, recycling, sustainability, supply-chain transparency and regulatory compliance.
Recent coverage in TechCrunch, Forbes, TIME, Rolling Stone, Benzinga, the Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald and other publications highlights the growing importance of technologies capable of establishing the identity, origin and authenticity of physical materials throughout their lifecycle.
The articles explore how SMX's molecular marking technology and Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP) could help industries move beyond traditional tracking and reporting methods toward systems that provide measurable proof of material composition, recycled content and provenance.
SMX in the News
TechCrunch
SMX Is Giving Physical Materials a Digital Identity
Benzinga
Unlocking The Value In Recycled Waste: SMX's Envisioned Revolution
Chicago Tribune
As Illinois Builds Its Recycling Future, Chicago Shows Why Proof, Not Promises, May Define Compliance
Forbes
SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability
Miami Herald
Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises
TIME
Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets
Rolling Stone
Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex
Los Angeles Tribune
As States Mandate Recycling, Proof - Not Promises - Will Define the Next Era of Compliance
Growing Interest in Proof and Accountability
Collectively, the coverage examines an increasingly important issue facing global industries: how to substantiate claims about the materials used in products, packaging and manufacturing.
From recycled plastics and textile traceability to precious metals authentication and environmental compliance, SMX's technology offers a potential solution by connecting physical materials to persistent digital identities.
The breadth of coverage reflects growing media, trade and market interest in SMX's role in moving sustainability, recycling, material verification and compliance from promises to proof.
ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC
SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.
Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com
SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/media-alert-smx-draws-widespread-media-attention-across-national-1251079