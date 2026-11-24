New SMX Scientific Intelligence platform aims to move AI beyond conventional digital applications and into the complex world of material science, manufacturing and global supply chains.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Artificial intelligence has become remarkably good at processing information. The next challenge may be teaching it to understand the physical world.

From the chemical composition of plastics to the molecular characteristics of precious metals, modern manufacturing depends on scientific decisions that can determine everything from product performance to production costs. Yet much of the artificial intelligence revolution has concentrated on digital applications rather than the materials that make industrial production possible.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is pursuing a different opportunity.

The company is developing SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), a specialized artificial intelligence platform designed to bring advanced analytical capabilities to material science, chemical compatibility and industrial manufacturing.

The initiative represents an expansion of SMX's existing molecular identification and digital traceability technologies, creating the potential for a more integrated system that connects scientific research with the physical materials moving through global supply chains.

Rather than developing another general-purpose AI application, SMX is focusing on the technical challenges that manufacturers, researchers and industrial suppliers confront every day.

The objective is straightforward: make complex material decisions faster, more informed and potentially more efficient.

When Artificial Intelligence Meets Industrial Intelligence

Manufacturing is built on chemistry, but finding the right chemical solution can be a complicated and resource-intensive process.

A particular additive may perform well with one material but prove unsuitable for another. Manufacturing temperatures, production conditions, chemical interactions and regulatory requirements can all influence whether a proposed solution is commercially practical.

SMX SCI is being designed to help address these variables before manufacturers commit significant resources to laboratory testing and product development.

At the center of the platform is a proposed scientific codex containing information about chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

Using AI-driven analysis, the system aims to evaluate material properties, identify potential chemical combinations and assess their suitability for particular industrial applications.

For research teams, the technology could help narrow the number of candidates requiring physical testing. For manufacturers, it could support more efficient material selection, product development and preliminary compatibility evaluations.

The platform is also intended to assist with initial assessments of regulatory considerations in the United States and other major international markets.

Such assessments would remain preliminary, with final material suitability and regulatory compliance decisions requiring appropriate testing, validation and professional review.

SMX Already Knows the Materials. Now It Wants to Analyze Them.

One of the distinguishing features of SMX's AI strategy is that the company is not starting with artificial intelligence alone.

Its existing technology is designed to establish persistent identities for physical materials through invisible molecular markers that can be detected and authenticated throughout their lifecycles.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform connects those physical identities to digital records containing information about material composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

Together, these capabilities are intended to help businesses identify what a material is, establish its history and maintain reliable information as it moves through manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling.

SMX SCI would introduce another dimension: the ability to analyze scientific information and help determine which chemical agents, additives and molecular markers may be appropriate for particular materials and industrial processes.

The proposed integration would connect three complementary functions: scientific analysis, physical material identification and digital lifecycle records.

Potential applications extend across plastics, packaging, electronics, semiconductors, precious metals and other industries where material performance and traceability are increasingly important.

For SMX, the strategy is to build on its existing technological infrastructure rather than introduce an unrelated AI product.

A New Business Opportunity Beyond Traceability

The development of SMX SCI also creates the possibility of expanding the company's commercial activities into AI-powered scientific services.

SMX anticipates introducing the platform into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations targeted for the second quarter, contingent on successful development and testing.

A limited commercial edition is also planned for the second quarter of 2027.

The proposed offering would make selected scientific intelligence capabilities available to customers internationally, including support for material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary compatibility and regulatory evaluations.

SMX is developing the platform through its internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, combining expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

The commercial opportunity lies in providing specialized analytical services to industries that require technical material knowledge rather than general-purpose AI functionality.

If successfully developed and adopted, SMX SCI could establish an additional business activity alongside the company's existing molecular marking and Digital Material Passport technologies.

Making Recycled Materials More Competitive

The potential applications of SMX SCI also extend to the growing market for recycled materials.

Manufacturers seeking to increase recycled content must often navigate questions involving material quality, chemical composition, consistency and compatibility with existing production processes.

These challenges can complicate the substitution of recycled materials for virgin alternatives, particularly in industries with demanding technical specifications.

SMX is developing a broader infrastructure intended to establish trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

By combining scientific intelligence with molecular identification and Digital Material Passports, the company aims to improve the ability to assess, authenticate and track recycled materials throughout their lifecycles.

SMX SCI could support this effort by helping evaluate material characteristics, identify suitable applications and improve preliminary assessments of recycled-content performance.

The company also envisions AI-supported capabilities associated with its planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

These may include credit eligibility evaluations, price discovery and connections between buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

The proposed standards and commercial mechanisms remain under development.

Their successful implementation could contribute to a more transparent and efficient marketplace for recycled materials, helping manufacturers make better-informed purchasing and production decisions.

The Next AI Opportunity May Be Hiding in Plain Sight

Artificial intelligence is frequently discussed in terms of its ability to replace repetitive tasks, accelerate digital workflows and generate new forms of content.

SMX is exploring a different proposition: that some of AI's most commercially useful applications may emerge from the scientific and industrial processes that rarely attract public attention.

The chemistry of a plastic compound, the compatibility of a manufacturing additive or the authentication of a recycled material may not generate the excitement associated with consumer AI applications. Yet these decisions have direct implications for production efficiency, material quality and industrial supply chains.

SMX SCI is intended to bring specialized analytical capabilities to precisely those challenges.

The platform remains under development, and its ultimate performance, operational availability and commercial prospects will depend on successful testing, validation and market adoption.

But the company's direction reflects a broader possibility for artificial intelligence: moving beyond the management of digital information to support the scientific decisions behind physical production.

For SMX, the next phase of AI is not simply about making machines more intelligent.

It is about making industry more intelligent.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-is-giving-artificial-intelligence-an-industrial-revolution-o-1256350