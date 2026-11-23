New SMX Scientific Intelligence platform aims to bring AI-powered material analysis, manufacturing expertise and molecular technology together to help industries solve complex production challenges.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Artificial intelligence may be transforming how the world communicates, creates and conducts business, but its next major opportunity could be far removed from computer screens and digital applications. It could be found in laboratories, manufacturing plants and the materials that power the global economy.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is developing a new scientific intelligence platform designed to bring artificial intelligence directly into the industrial world, combining advanced computational capabilities with material science, chemical analysis and manufacturing expertise.

Called SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the initiative represents an expansion of the company's technology infrastructure and a new approach to solving some of industry's most complicated material challenges.

Rather than competing in the crowded market for general-purpose AI applications, SMX is concentrating on a specialized field where scientific precision, material compatibility and industrial performance are essential.

The strategy reflects a longstanding strength of American entrepreneurship: finding practical commercial applications for emerging technologies and turning scientific advances into tools that industries can actually use.

Bringing AI Into the Science of Manufacturing

While much of the artificial intelligence revolution has focused on software, digital content and workplace productivity, SMX sees considerable opportunity in applying the technology to physical materials.

SMX SCI is being designed to assist researchers, manufacturers and technical specialists in evaluating the chemical agents, additives and molecular markers used in industrial processes.

At the center of the initiative is a proposed scientific codex, a comprehensive knowledge resource covering chemical properties, supplementary materials, production conditions and potential industrial applications.

Using AI-driven analysis, the platform aims to help technical teams identify promising material combinations, evaluate compatibility and determine which solutions warrant further laboratory testing.

Such capabilities could reduce the time spent on preliminary research, improve the allocation of laboratory resources and help manufacturers respond more efficiently to changing production requirements.

The platform is also expected to offer preliminary assessments involving regulatory considerations and material compatibility across the United States and major international markets.

These assessments would serve as research and decision-support tools rather than substitutes for required laboratory testing, independent validation or formal regulatory review.

For industries where even small changes in chemical composition can affect performance, safety or manufacturing efficiency, a specialized scientific intelligence system could offer meaningful operational advantages.

Connecting Digital Intelligence With Physical Materials

What distinguishes SMX's approach is its intention to integrate artificial intelligence with technologies the company has already developed for identifying and tracking physical materials.

SMX's molecular marking technology enables materials to carry persistent identification through various stages of production, distribution, recovery and recycling.

Its Digital Material Passport Platform connects that physical identity with digital information concerning a material's composition, origin, quality and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI would build on those capabilities by introducing an additional scientific analysis function.

Instead of simply identifying a material and maintaining its digital record, the integrated system is intended to help evaluate which molecular markers, additives and related chemical solutions may be appropriate for particular industrial applications.

The potential extends across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other manufacturing sectors where material integrity and traceability are increasingly important.

By linking scientific research with physical identification and digital records, SMX aims to create a more connected infrastructure for material development, authentication and lifecycle management.

The result would be an approach in which artificial intelligence supports decisions involving real-world products and manufacturing operations, rather than functioning as an isolated digital service.

A New Commercial Direction for SMX

Beyond its technical applications, SMX SCI is intended to establish another potential source of commercial activity for the company.

SMX expects to begin introducing the platform into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations targeted for the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

A limited commercial version is also planned for the second quarter of 2027, making selected scientific intelligence capabilities available to customers internationally.

The proposed service would focus on material identification, additive selection, product improvement and preliminary compatibility and regulatory assessments.

Development is being undertaken by SMX's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, drawing on expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

If successfully implemented, the platform could extend SMX's business beyond its existing molecular identification and digital traceability technologies into scientific intelligence services.

That expansion would position the company to address additional needs among manufacturers, researchers and businesses seeking more efficient ways to evaluate and manage industrial materials.

Advancing the Economics of Recycled Materials

One of the platform's anticipated applications involves SMX's broader efforts to establish standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

As industries seek to incorporate more recycled content into manufacturing, reliable information about material composition, quality and suitability remains essential.

SMX is developing an infrastructure that combines molecular identification, Digital Material Passports and scientific intelligence to strengthen the authentication, certification and lifecycle traceability of recycled materials.

SMX SCI could contribute by helping evaluate material characteristics, assess potential applications and support decisions involving recycled-content manufacturing.

The company also envisions AI-enabled capabilities associated with its planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

These could include preliminary credit eligibility assessments, price discovery and mechanisms connecting buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

The proposed standards and commercial systems remain under development, and their eventual implementation will depend on further technical work and market adoption.

Nevertheless, the initiative illustrates how purpose-built artificial intelligence could contribute to the emerging economics of material recovery and reuse.

The Next Chapter of American Industrial Innovation

For generations, American technological leadership has been driven by the intersection of scientific discovery, entrepreneurial ambition and industrial execution.

SMX SCI is being developed around a similar premise: that artificial intelligence can create value not only by generating information, but by helping industries make better decisions about the physical materials they produce, purchase, authenticate and recycle.

Its development also reflects a broader shift in the AI sector, where specialized applications are increasingly being explored for scientific research, industrial operations and manufacturing.

SMX SCI remains a developing technology, with its ultimate performance, commercial availability and market acceptance subject to testing, validation and successful implementation.

But the company's direction points toward a potentially important evolution in artificial intelligence, one that moves beyond digital productivity and into the laboratories, production lines and supply chains responsible for building the modern world.

For SMX, the ambition is to make artificial intelligence more than a technological breakthrough. It is to turn it into a practical industrial resource.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ai-revolution-is-about-to-get-physical-smx-is-already-there-1255604