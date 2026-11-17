New scientific intelligence platform aims to accelerate material development, improve manufacturing efficiency and create new commercial opportunities through specialized AI technology.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Artificial intelligence is transforming how businesses operate, but its next major breakthrough may come far from the consumer applications dominating today's headlines. In laboratories, factories and industrial supply chains, specialized AI could help solve technical problems that have traditionally required extensive research, testing and resources.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is developing a scientific intelligence platform intended to bring those capabilities directly into the industrial marketplace, combining advanced artificial intelligence with the company's existing expertise in molecular marking, material authentication and digital traceability.

Called SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the platform is being designed to help manufacturers and scientific teams evaluate chemical compositions, identify compatible materials, improve product development and navigate complex technical requirements.

The initiative represents a practical application of American ingenuity, pairing emerging technology with industrial expertise to address real manufacturing challenges while establishing a potential new business opportunity for SMX.

Moving AI From the Screen to the Factory Floor

While much of the artificial intelligence industry has concentrated on content generation, information processing and workplace automation, SMX is pursuing a more specialized application.

SMX SCI is intended to function as a scientific resource for material research and industrial development, drawing on a comprehensive codex of chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

The platform would use AI-driven analysis to examine chemical characteristics, manufacturing conditions, production requirements and potential material applications.

Rather than replacing laboratory testing, the technology is designed to make the research process more efficient by helping scientists identify promising options before committing resources to extensive physical evaluation.

For manufacturers, this could mean shorter development cycles, improved material selection and greater efficiency in addressing chemical compatibility and production challenges.

SMX SCI is also expected to provide preliminary assessments of regulatory requirements and material compatibility across the United States and major international markets.

All final decisions regarding compliance, performance and material suitability would remain subject to appropriate testing, validation and professional review.

Building on SMX's Existing Technology

Unlike AI ventures built around a single software application, SMX SCI is being developed to complement an established portfolio of material identification and traceability technologies.

SMX's molecular marking system is designed to embed persistent identifiers into physical materials, enabling authentication throughout manufacturing, distribution, recovery and recycling.

Its Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP) connects those physical identifiers to digital records documenting material composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI would add scientific analysis to that infrastructure, helping determine which marking agents, additives and material combinations are appropriate for particular industrial applications.

The resulting system is intended to connect material research and development with the practical demands of production and supply-chain management.

Potential applications extend across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industries where material integrity, compatibility and traceability are increasingly important.

By incorporating artificial intelligence into its existing technology, SMX aims to expand the practical value of its platform without requiring manufacturers to treat AI as an entirely separate industrial system.

A New Commercial Opportunity Takes Shape

SMX has outlined a phased development and commercialization schedule for its scientific intelligence initiative.

The company expects to begin introducing SMX SCI into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, followed by full operations in the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

A limited commercial edition is also planned for the second quarter of 2027, making selected capabilities available to customers internationally.

The proposed service would support material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility evaluations.

Development is being undertaken by SMX's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, incorporating expertise in large language models, conversational AI, artificial intelligence and scientific data analysis.

The commercial offering could provide SMX with an additional business line, extending its activities from molecular authentication and digital material records into specialized scientific intelligence services.

Expanding the Economics of Recycling

Another potential application for SMX SCI involves the company's efforts to establish trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

By combining molecular identification, Digital Material Passports and AI-powered scientific analysis, SMX aims to improve how recycled materials are classified, assessed and documented as they move through industrial supply chains.

The platform could also support functions associated with SMX's planned Plastic Circularity Credits, including eligibility assessments, price discovery and connections between buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

These capabilities could help manufacturers evaluate recycled feedstocks and identify commercially viable applications, particularly as industries seek greater consistency in material quality and sourcing.

The standards, credit mechanisms and related commercial functions remain under development.

An American Approach to Industrial Innovation

SMX SCI reflects an approach to artificial intelligence centered on practical industrial use rather than broad consumer adoption.

Its proposed value lies in helping businesses make better technical decisions, reduce unnecessary research expenditures and bring suitable materials into production more efficiently.

The platform remains in development, with its ultimate performance and commercial prospects dependent on successful testing, validation and customer adoption.

For SMX, the objective is clear: turn artificial intelligence into a working industrial resource, applying advanced science and American entrepreneurial thinking to the materials and manufacturing challenges of tomorrow.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-puts-artificial-intelligence-to-work-for-american-industry-1252580