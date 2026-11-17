At Dubai's leading precious metals conference, SMX spotlights technology designed to connect physical gold with secure digital records, strengthening transparency across trading, refining and recycling.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Gold may be one of the world's most valuable and enduring commodities, but the information accompanying it is not always as permanent as the metal itself. As gold moves between traders, refiners, manufacturers and recyclers, records documenting its origin, authenticity and history can become fragmented or difficult to substantiate.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is advancing technology designed to address that challenge, introducing a new approach to precious metals identification through its subsidiary, trueGold.

Powered by SMX's patented molecular marking and detection technology, trueGold is designed to give physical gold and other precious metals a persistent, detectable identity connected to secure digital records. The objective is to help businesses authenticate materials, document their movement through supply chains and maintain more reliable information as metals are refined, recycled and reused.

SMX is showcasing the potential of this technology in connection with the 2026 Dubai Precious Metals Conference, held November 16-17, where industry participants are examining developments in precious metals trading, responsible sourcing and digital infrastructure.

When Gold Changes Form, Its Identity Shouldn't Disappear

Unlike many industrial materials, gold can be melted, refined and repurposed repeatedly while retaining its inherent properties and value.

A bar of bullion can be transformed into jewelry, recovered years later through recycling and eventually incorporated into another product. Gold used in electronics can similarly be extracted, refined and returned to commercial circulation.

The difficulty lies in maintaining reliable information throughout those transformations.

Traditional documentation may identify a material's source, processing history or recycled content, but those records can become separated from the physical metal as it passes through different businesses and production processes.

SMX's technology is intended to strengthen that connection.

By incorporating molecular identification into precious metals and linking detectable markers to secure digital records, trueGold seeks to establish a more consistent method of authentication and traceability.

The associated information can be maintained through digital systems, including digital twins and blockchain-linked records, providing a connection between the physical commodity and its documented history.

The approach is designed to complement existing testing, certification and verification procedures rather than replace them.

More Reliable Information Across Precious Metals Supply Chains

For companies handling valuable metals, authentication is only one part of the challenge.

Refiners must manage incoming and outgoing materials. Manufacturers need reliable information about the metals used in their products. Recyclers must identify recovered resources and document their movement into new commercial applications.

SMX believes a persistent physical identity could help support these activities by improving the connection between materials and the records used to manage them.

The potential applications are not limited to gold.

The company's broader technological infrastructure is designed to work across different material categories, creating opportunities for identification and traceability involving silver, copper and other valuable resources.

Electronics recycling offers one example. Discarded components can contain several recoverable metals that must be separated, processed and returned to different supply chains.

A consistent approach to material identification and digital documentation could help businesses manage those processes with greater visibility.

SMX is pursuing similar capabilities across plastics, textiles, electronics and other industrial materials, reflecting its broader objective of connecting physical commodities with reliable digital information.

Strengthening the Link Between Gold and Digital Assets

As precious metals markets explore new digital trading and ownership structures, the ability to authenticate the underlying physical commodity becomes increasingly relevant.

Tokenisation, for example, allows physical assets such as gold and silver to be represented through digital records, subject to applicable legal, custody and regulatory requirements.

But a digital representation is not, by itself, proof that the underlying metal is authentic, properly sourced or held under the stated arrangements.

Through trueGold, SMX is developing an additional physical identification capability that could complement digital asset systems.

By linking detectable markers in precious metals with secure digital records, the technology could support authentication of physical holdings associated with tokenised assets, as well as inventory management, recycled-content verification and information used in potential financing activities.

The system is not intended to replace established custody, trading or regulatory frameworks.

Physical authentication also does not independently establish legal ownership or guarantee the integrity of a digital asset. Those protections depend on appropriate operational controls, legal arrangements and regulatory safeguards.

SMX's focus is on providing a stronger connection between the physical metal and the information associated with it.

Why Recycling Makes Traceability More Important

The ability to recover and reuse gold is one of the metal's defining characteristics. Yet each additional processing stage can complicate efforts to document its origin and history.

Gold recovered from jewelry or electronic waste may pass through several refiners and manufacturers before returning to the market in another form.

For businesses seeking to substantiate recycled content or responsible sourcing claims, maintaining dependable records across those transactions can be challenging.

SMX sees an opportunity to improve that process through physical identification supported by digital documentation.

The company's experience in plastics, including material verification, circularity systems and tokenised credit mechanisms, forms part of its broader technological approach to traceability.

Through trueGold, SMX is applying related principles to precious metals, where provenance, authentication and material integrity are particularly important.

The technology could provide refiners, manufacturers and recyclers with additional tools to document recovered materials and support more consistent information throughout their commercial lifecycles.

A More Transparent Future for Gold

"The future of gold will not only be defined by what it is worth. It will also be defined by what we know about it," said Thomas Enger, Chief Sustainability Officer of SMX.

"Gold has the extraordinary ability to be recovered, refined and reused through multiple lifecycles. Yet as the metal changes form, preserving reliable information about its identity and history becomes increasingly important."

Enger also pointed to the potential advantages for companies operating across multiple material categories.

"For manufacturers, refiners and recyclers - particularly those managing multiple material streams - the ability to authenticate physical materials and connect them to reliable digital information could support more efficient material management, improved verification and greater transparency across the supply chain."

As precious metals markets evolve, the ability to establish a dependable connection between physical commodities and their associated records could become an increasingly useful part of industrial and trading infrastructure.

With trueGold, SMX is working to make that connection more durable, giving businesses a way to preserve material identity even as gold is transformed, recovered and returned to the market.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-introduces-a-new-approach-to-gold-authentication-and-traceab-1252577