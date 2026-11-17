Drawing on American ingenuity and scientific expertise, SMX is developing specialized AI technology to improve material research, streamline manufacturing and unlock new commercial opportunities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / The next major opportunity for artificial intelligence may not be found in Silicon Valley's latest consumer applications, but in the laboratories and manufacturing facilities that power American industry.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is developing a specialized AI platform designed to help manufacturers tackle complex scientific challenges, accelerate material development and improve the efficiency of industrial research.

Known as SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the initiative combines artificial intelligence with the company's existing expertise in molecular marking, material authentication and digital traceability.

Unlike general-purpose AI systems, SMX SCI is being developed specifically for industrial science, with capabilities intended to evaluate chemical compatibility, identify suitable additives, assess manufacturing requirements and support material verification.

The initiative reflects a familiar American business philosophy: find a practical problem, develop the technology to address it and create commercial value in the process.

Giving Manufacturers a Scientific Advantage

Industrial research can involve extensive laboratory testing, complicated chemical evaluations and considerable investments of time and resources. Identifying the right materials for a particular manufacturing process often requires examining numerous combinations before determining which warrant further development.

SMX SCI is being designed to help simplify that process.

At the center of the platform is a proposed scientific codex containing information on chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

Using AI-powered analysis, the system is intended to evaluate chemical properties, production conditions, compatibility requirements and potential industrial applications.

This could allow scientific teams to narrow their research, prioritize promising materials and reduce the amount of preliminary laboratory work required before physical testing.

For manufacturers, the potential benefits include more efficient product development, quicker technical evaluations and improved decision-making when selecting materials or addressing production challenges.

The platform is also expected to offer preliminary assessments involving material compatibility and regulatory requirements in the United States and other major international markets.

These functions are intended to support, rather than replace, established scientific procedures. Final determinations of material suitability and regulatory compliance will continue to require appropriate testing, validation and review.

Connecting Artificial Intelligence With Physical Materials

SMX's approach differs from AI businesses focused primarily on software because the company is developing scientific intelligence to work alongside its existing material technologies.

Its molecular marking system is designed to embed persistent identifiers directly into physical materials, allowing them to retain an identifiable signature through different stages of their lifecycle.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP) connects those identifiers to digital records containing information about a material's origin, composition, quality and history.

SMX SCI would introduce another capability, using artificial intelligence to help determine which chemical agents, additives and molecular markers are appropriate for specific industrial requirements.

The combination is intended to create a more integrated system connecting scientific development with manufacturing, distribution, material recovery and recycling.

Potential applications include plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other sectors where material performance, identification and traceability play important roles.

By building on technologies already under development within its business, SMX is seeking to make artificial intelligence an extension of its industrial capabilities rather than a separate, unrelated offering.

From Scientific Development to a Global Business

The company has established a preliminary schedule for introducing SMX SCI into its operations and eventually offering selected services commercially.

SMX anticipates beginning internal implementation during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations expected in the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

A limited commercial edition is also planned for the second quarter of 2027, providing customers worldwide with access to selected scientific intelligence capabilities.

The proposed offering would assist businesses with material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary regulatory and compatibility evaluations.

Development is being carried out by SMX's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, drawing on expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

For SMX, the initiative could establish an additional source of commercial activity, expanding the company's services beyond molecular identification and digital verification.

It also demonstrates how specialized AI applications could create business opportunities in established industries where scientific expertise and technical accuracy are essential.

Strengthening the Market for Recycled Materials

SMX SCI could also play a role in the company's efforts to establish trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

The proposed integration of scientific intelligence, molecular marking and Digital Material Passports is intended to improve the identification, classification and traceability of materials throughout their lifecycle.

Such capabilities could help manufacturers evaluate recycled materials for specific industrial uses while providing more consistent information about their characteristics and origins.

SMX is also exploring how AI-enabled functions could support its planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

Potential applications include evaluating credit eligibility, supporting price discovery and connecting buyers with suppliers of certified recycled materials.

These standards, credit mechanisms and commercial capabilities remain under development, with implementation dependent on further technical progress and validation.

American Ingenuity Meets Industrial AI

The development of SMX SCI comes as businesses explore how artificial intelligence can deliver measurable benefits beyond traditional software applications.

For industrial companies, the opportunity involves improving the speed and precision of scientific evaluations while making better use of research budgets, manufacturing resources and technical expertise.

SMX SCI has not yet reached full operational or commercial deployment, and its eventual performance will depend on successful testing, validation and market adoption.

Still, the company's direction is rooted in a distinctly American tradition of entrepreneurship: applying new technology to established industries, identifying practical needs and building businesses around the solutions.

For SMX, artificial intelligence is not the end product. It is a tool intended to make industrial science more efficient, materials more useful and manufacturing more competitive.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-targets-industrial-breakthroughs-with-new-artificial-intelli-1252575