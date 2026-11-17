At Dubai Precious Metals Conference, the company highlights how molecular identification and digital traceability could help modernize gold authentication, material recovery and emerging commodity markets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Gold may be one of the world's oldest forms of wealth, but the systems used to document its origin, authenticity and movement are facing distinctly modern challenges. As precious metals circulate through increasingly complex supply chains and digital trading platforms emerge, the ability to connect physical commodities with dependable information is becoming more important.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is advancing technology intended to address that need through its precious metals subsidiary, trueGold.

Powered by SMX's patented molecular marking and detection technology, trueGold is designed to give gold and other precious metals a persistent physical identity linked to secure digital records. The system aims to support authentication, material recovery, inventory management and new applications involving digital commodity infrastructure.

The company is highlighting these capabilities in connection with the 2026 Dubai Precious Metals Conference, held November 16-17, where the future of precious metals trading, recycling and responsible sourcing is a focus of industry discussion.

The Challenge of Tracking a Metal That Never Disappears

Gold's durability makes it uniquely valuable. Unlike many materials that deteriorate or lose their usefulness, gold can be repeatedly melted, refined and transformed into new products.

That flexibility also presents a challenge for the businesses responsible for documenting its history.

Gold extracted from a mine may pass through refiners, jewelry manufacturers, traders and recycling facilities before returning to the market in an entirely different form. At each stage, information about its origin, processing and recycled content must be maintained separately from the physical material.

When those records become fragmented, establishing a consistent history can become difficult.

The challenge extends to companies handling multiple metals, particularly electronics recyclers that recover gold, silver, copper and other valuable materials from discarded products.

Once separated and processed, those resources may enter entirely different manufacturing and trading channels, each with its own documentation requirements.

SMX believes that improving the connection between physical materials and their records could help businesses manage these complex movements more effectively.

Giving Recycled Gold a Traceable Identity

Through trueGold, SMX is developing a system intended to preserve a detectable physical identity as precious metals move through successive industrial processes.

The company's molecular marking technology is designed to associate materials with identifiers that can be detected and connected to secure digital information.

Those records may contain details relevant to provenance, authentication, processing history and material recovery.

The objective is to provide an additional means of maintaining continuity between the metal itself and its documented history, even as it moves through refining, manufacturing and recycling.

For refiners and manufacturers, such capabilities could help support material authentication and more consistent inventory records.

For recyclers, the technology could offer another method of substantiating information about recovered precious metals as they reenter commercial supply chains.

Importantly, the system is intended to work alongside established testing procedures, responsible sourcing programs and existing documentation requirements.

Rather than relying solely on information entered into a database, trueGold seeks to strengthen the physical connection between a commodity and the records associated with it.

A Common Technology for Different Commodities

SMX's precious metals initiative is part of a broader effort to develop material identification and traceability capabilities across multiple industries.

The company's technology has potential applications involving plastics, textiles, electronics and other industrial materials, in addition to gold and silver.

By combining molecular marking, detection and digital information systems, SMX is pursuing an infrastructure that could support different commodities through a common approach to material authentication.

That capability may be particularly useful for businesses whose operations involve several material categories.

An electronics recycler, for example, may recover precious metals alongside other industrial resources, while a manufacturer may source materials from multiple suppliers and recovery networks.

A shared verification framework could help these businesses maintain more consistent information as materials are processed, transferred and reused.

SMX sees this approach as a potential way to improve supply-chain visibility and material accountability without requiring entirely separate identification systems for every commodity.

Connecting Gold to Emerging Digital Markets

The growth of digital commodity infrastructure is creating additional interest in technologies that can authenticate physical assets.

Tokenisation allows assets such as gold and silver to be represented digitally, potentially supporting new approaches to trading, asset management, ownership documentation and financing.

But digital records alone cannot establish whether the underlying physical metal is authentic or whether its documented characteristics are accurate.

That is where SMX believes trueGold could provide an additional capability.

By linking detectable identifiers in precious metals with secure digital records, the technology could support verification of physical holdings associated with tokenised assets.

Other potential applications include documenting recycled-content information, improving inventory records and supporting physical asset authentication within trading and management systems.

These functions would complement, rather than replace, the legal, custody and regulatory structures governing physical commodities and digital assets.

Physical identification does not independently establish ownership rights or guarantee custody arrangements. Those matters remain subject to appropriate legal and operational safeguards.

SMX's proposed contribution is focused on the physical commodity itself, helping establish a more dependable relationship between identifiable metals and the information used to describe them.

Building Confidence in the Next Generation of Gold Markets

"The future of gold will not only be defined by what it is worth. It will also be defined by what we know about it," said Thomas Enger, Chief Sustainability Officer of SMX.

"Gold has the extraordinary ability to be recovered, refined and reused through multiple lifecycles. Yet as the metal changes form, preserving reliable information about its identity and history becomes increasingly important."

Enger said the company's work in other material categories provides a foundation for extending its technology into precious metals.

"Building on our work in the plastics industry with verified circularity and tokenised credits, we believe trueGold can help the gold and silver markets connect physical metal to digital records - supporting authenticity verification, responsible sourcing and more reliable trade data."

As gold and silver markets explore new approaches to recycling, sourcing and digital commerce, SMX is seeking to make physical identification a more useful part of the industry's information infrastructure.

Through trueGold, the company aims to help businesses maintain stronger links between precious metals and their documented histories, whether those materials are being refined, recycled, manufactured or represented in digital systems.

The goal is straightforward: make the information accompanying gold more dependable, even as the metal itself changes form and moves between markets.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/smx-positions-truegold-at-the-intersection-of-precious-metals-recycli-1252574