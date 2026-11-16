SMX: SMX: The Future of Gold Will Be Defined by What We Know About It -Powering Verified Trade and Tokenisation

trueGold, powered by SMX technology, connects physical precious metals with trusted digital information - supporting recycling, reuse and tokenisation through one technology, one platform and multiple material value streams.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is highlighting what it believes is an important opportunity for the global precious metals industry: as gold moves through increasingly complex cycles of production, manufacturing, recovery, recycling and reuse, the ability to identify, authenticate and preserve reliable information about the physical material is becoming increasingly relevant.

Gold has long been valued for its scarcity, durability and recyclability. Yet while the metal can be melted, refined and transformed repeatedly, information about its origin, processing history, recycled content and previous uses can become fragmented or disconnected.

This challenge extends beyond gold. Companies operating across multiple material streams - including precious metals, base metals, electronics and industrial components - manage complex production and recovery processes in which valuable materials are separated, refined, recombined and reintroduced into manufacturing supply chains.

At the same time, digitalisation and tokenisation are creating opportunities to connect physical assets with digital markets, potentially supporting new approaches to trading, financing, inventory management and asset verification.

Through its precious metals subsidiary, trueGold, powered by SMX technology, the Company is advancing physical identification and verification capabilities designed to support these evolving industry needs.

SMX will share this perspective during its participation at the 2026 Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), taking place on 16-17 November in Dubai.

Gold Has Multiple Lives

Gold is one of the world's most enduring and recyclable materials. A single quantity of gold may begin its journey as mined material, become refined bullion, jewellery or an electronic component, and eventually return to the supply chain through recovery, refining and reuse.

In modern industrial supply chains, gold is also frequently found alongside other valuable materials.

Electronic components, for example, may contain gold, silver, copper and other recoverable metals. Manufacturers and recyclers handling these materials may face the challenge of identifying material streams, tracking their movement, verifying recovery outcomes and maintaining reliable information throughout processing.

While the physical materials can be recovered and reused, the information associated with them may be lost or fragmented as they pass through multiple processes and organisations.

SMX believes that for industry participants, the ability to connect physical materials with verifiable digital information offers practical benefits, including improved material accountability, more reliable recycled-content verification, enhanced supply-chain visibility and greater confidence in recovered materials.

The opportunity is not simply to recover and reuse valuable materials, but to preserve their identity and associated information throughout successive lifecycles.

trueGold: Connecting Physical Identity with Digital Information

Through trueGold, its subsidiary licensed to apply SMX technology to precious metals, SMX is advancing a complementary approach to physical material identification and verification.

SMX's patented molecular marking and detection technology enables precious metals to carry a detectable physical identity that can be linked to secure digital records, including blockchain-based systems and digital twins.

This connection between the physical material and its digital information is designed to support authentication, provenance verification and lifecycle traceability, including through manufacturing, refining, recycling and reuse.

By providing a means of verifying the material itself, the technology can complement existing digital platforms and strengthen confidence in the information associated with precious metals.

Rather than replacing existing enterprise systems, industry platforms or responsible sourcing frameworks, SMX's approach is intended to provide an additional physical verification capability that complements established digital infrastructure.

One Technology. One Platform. Multiple Value Streams.

As precious metals increasingly move between manufacturing, recovery, recycling and reuse, SMX believes that the ability to maintain a verifiable connection between physical materials and their digital records becomes increasingly important.

This is particularly relevant for industries handling multiple materials, where gold, silver, copper and other valuable resources are repeatedly processed, recovered and reintroduced into supply chains.

SMX's integrated molecular marking, verification and digital platform technologies are designed to support the identification and authentication of different materials across multiple industrial applications and lifecycles.

Through trueGold, powered by SMX technology, this approach extends to precious metals, connecting physical identity with trusted digital information to support provenance, responsible sourcing, recycling and reuse.

Beyond precious metals, SMX's broader technology platform may be applied to plastics, textiles, electronics and other industrial materials, illustrating how a common technological infrastructure may serve different material streams and supply-chain requirements.

By connecting physical verification with digital records, SMX aims to support a more integrated approach to material traceability and authentication, while providing a foundation for the continued evolution towards digitalisation and tokenisation.

Tokenisation: Connecting Physical Materials to Digital Markets

As precious metals markets evolve, the Company expects that tokenisation will emerge as a mechanism for connecting physical assets with digital ownership records, trading infrastructure and financial products.

For gold and other precious metals, tokenisation can enable digital representations of underlying physical holdings, subject to appropriate custody, legal, regulatory and verification arrangements.

However, the integrity of tokenised precious metals depends in part on the reliability of the information connecting digital representations to the underlying physical assets.

Physical verification can provide an important supporting capability - helping connect a digital asset to an identifiable and authenticatable physical holding.

Through trueGold, SMX sees an opportunity to contribute to this infrastructure by enabling physical material identity to be associated with secure digital information.

Potential applications include:

Tokenised precious metals: Supporting the identification and verification of physical gold or silver associated with digital ownership and trading records.

Supporting the identification and verification of physical gold or silver associated with digital ownership and trading records. Verified recycled materials: Helping authenticate recycled precious metals and maintain reliable information about their origin and processing history.

Helping authenticate recycled precious metals and maintain reliable information about their origin and processing history. Digital inventory and asset management: Supporting more reliable information about physical holdings for inventory management, asset verification and potential financing applications.

Supporting more reliable information about physical holdings for inventory management, asset verification and potential financing applications. Multi-material traceability: Connecting physical verification with digital information across different material categories and supply-chain processes.

For companies operating across multiple material categories, these capabilities could support more connected digital records and greater consistency in how physical commodities are identified and verified.

Importantly, tokenisation does not itself establish provenance, custody or ownership rights. These require appropriate verification, legal arrangements and supporting infrastructure. SMX's contribution is focused on strengthening the connection between physical material identity and its associated digital information.

The Growing Value of Knowing the Metal

"The future of gold will not only be defined by what it is worth. It will also be defined by what we know about it," said Thomas Enger, Chief Sustainability Officer of SMX.

"Gold has the extraordinary ability to be recovered, refined and reused through multiple lifecycles. Yet as the metal changes form, preserving reliable information about its identity and history becomes increasingly important.

"For manufacturers, refiners and recyclers - particularly those managing multiple material streams - the ability to authenticate physical materials and connect them to reliable digital information could support more efficient material management, improved verification and greater transparency across the supply chain.

"Building on our work in the plastics industry with verified circularity and tokenised credits," added Thomas Enger, "we believe trueGold can help the gold and silver markets connect physical metal to digital records - supporting authenticity verification, responsible sourcing and more reliable trade data."

trueGold. Powered by SMX Technology.

Giving Precious Metals a Verified Memory.

For further information contact:

SMX GENERAL ENQUIRIES Follow us through our social channel @secmattersltd E: info@securitymattersltd.com @smx.tech

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: statements regarding the anticipated applications, benefits and market acceptance of trueGold and SMX's molecular marking, verification and digital platform technologies for precious metals, including for recycling, reuse, provenance verification and tokenisation; the potential for physical verification to support tokenised precious metals, digital inventory and asset management, and financing applications; the evolution of the precious metals, digital asset and tokenisation markets; SMX's ability to apply a common technology platform across multiple material streams; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of SMX's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including laws, regulations and regulatory guidance governing digital assets, tokenisation, blockchain-based records, commodities and precious metals trading, custody and responsible sourcing in the United States and other jurisdictions; the risk that trueGold or SMX's technologies are not adopted by refiners, manufacturers, recyclers, custodians or tokenisation platforms on a commercially viable basis or at all; the risk that SMX's marking and detection technology does not perform as expected across refining, melting, recycling and other processing conditions; risks relating to reliance on third-party blockchain, digital record and custody infrastructure, including cybersecurity risks; volatility in precious metals prices and demand; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that SMX may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that SMX will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, and which may result in substantial dilution to shareholders; the risk that SMX experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in SMX's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in its other filings and submissions from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/smx-the-future-of-gold-will-be-defined-by-what-we-know-about-it-power-1251411