SMX Public Limited: SMX Brings a New Level of Transparency to Gold Trading Through trueGold Technology

As the global precious metals industry gathers in Dubai, SMX highlights how molecular identification and digital records could transform gold authentication, recycling and digital asset markets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Gold has been traded, refined, melted and recycled for centuries. Yet despite its enormous value, one of the world's most important commodities still faces a fundamental challenge: determining exactly where it came from, what happened to it and whether the information accompanying it can be trusted.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) believes that challenge represents a significant opportunity for the precious metals industry.

Through its subsidiary trueGold, powered by SMX technology, the company is advancing a system designed to give physical gold and other precious metals a persistent, detectable identity that can be connected to secure digital records.

The technology could help address some of the industry's most pressing concerns, including authenticity, responsible sourcing, recycled-content verification and the growing relationship between physical commodities and digital markets.

SMX is highlighting these opportunities as it participates in the 2026 Dubai Precious Metals Conference, taking place November 16-17 in Dubai.

Giving Gold a Digital Identity

Gold is unusual among commodities because it can be repeatedly transformed without losing its fundamental value.

A gold bar may become jewelry. Jewelry may eventually be melted and refined into bullion. That same metal could later be incorporated into electronics, recovered through recycling and returned to the manufacturing supply chain.

Throughout these transformations, the gold survives. Its history, however, may not.

Information concerning origin, processing, ownership-related records and recycled content can become fragmented as materials move between refiners, manufacturers, recyclers and other participants.

SMX is developing technology intended to help preserve the connection between a physical material and the information associated with it.

Its patented molecular marking and detection technology enables precious metals to carry a detectable physical identity linked to secure digital records, including digital twins and blockchain-based systems.

Through trueGold, this approach is being applied to precious metals, with the goal of supporting authentication and traceability through successive stages of manufacturing, refining, recycling and reuse.

Rather than relying exclusively on documents or digital declarations, the technology introduces a physical identification capability that can complement existing verification systems.

A New Opportunity for Precious Metals Markets

The implications extend beyond determining whether a piece of gold is authentic.

For refiners, manufacturers and recyclers, more reliable material identification could support better inventory management, improved supply-chain visibility and greater confidence in recycled materials.

For businesses handling multiple commodities, the same technological infrastructure could help connect information across gold, silver, copper and other valuable resources.

This is particularly relevant to electronics recovery, where several precious and base metals may be extracted from the same components and subsequently enter different industrial supply chains.

SMX's broader platform is designed to support multiple material categories, including plastics, textiles, electronics and industrial materials.

The company believes a common approach to physical identification and digital recordkeeping could provide greater consistency across these different industries.

Connecting Physical Gold to Digital Markets

Another potential application involves the expanding role of tokenisation in precious metals trading.

Tokenisation allows physical holdings, such as gold or silver, to be represented digitally, subject to appropriate custody, ownership, legal and regulatory arrangements.

However, the existence of a digital record does not automatically establish the authenticity, provenance or custody of the physical asset it represents.

That distinction is central to SMX's approach.

By connecting identifiable physical precious metals with secure digital information, trueGold could provide an additional verification capability for systems involving digital ownership records, asset management and trading infrastructure.

Potential applications include the authentication of physical gold associated with tokenised holdings, the verification of recycled precious metals and more reliable information for inventory and potential financing activities.

The technology is intended to complement existing trading, custody and digital platforms rather than replace them.

Importantly, physical authentication alone does not establish legal ownership or guarantee the integrity of a tokenised asset. Those functions require appropriate legal, regulatory and operational safeguards.

Recycling Creates a New Demand for Proof

As precious metals move repeatedly through manufacturing and recovery processes, verifying recycled content and maintaining reliable material records can become increasingly complicated.

A company may know that gold has been recovered from discarded electronics or jewelry, for example, but maintaining consistent information through subsequent refining and manufacturing stages can present additional challenges.

SMX believes physical identification linked to digital records could help manufacturers and recyclers address those challenges.

The company's work in plastics, including verified circularity and tokenised credits, provides a foundation for its broader approach to connecting material verification with digital information.

Through trueGold, SMX is extending that philosophy into precious metals, where authenticity, provenance and responsible sourcing are important considerations for market participants.

The Value of Knowing What You Own

"The future of gold will not only be defined by what it is worth. It will also be defined by what we know about it," said Thomas Enger, Chief Sustainability Officer of SMX.

"Gold has the extraordinary ability to be recovered, refined and reused through multiple lifecycles. Yet as the metal changes form, preserving reliable information about its identity and history becomes increasingly important."

Enger also emphasized the potential benefits for businesses operating across multiple material streams.

"For manufacturers, refiners and recyclers - particularly those managing multiple material streams - the ability to authenticate physical materials and connect them to reliable digital information could support more efficient material management, improved verification and greater transparency across the supply chain."

As the global precious metals industry explores new approaches to recycling, authentication and digital trading, SMX sees an opportunity to strengthen the connection between the physical commodity and the information used to establish its identity.

Through trueGold, the company is advancing a technology designed to help ensure that when gold changes hands, changes form or enters a new market, its physical identity can remain connected to trusted digital information.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/smx-brings-a-new-level-of-transparency-to-gold-trading-through-truego-1251689