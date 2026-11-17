As precious metals markets embrace recycling and digital commerce, SMX is developing technology to authenticate physical gold and connect it with secure records throughout its lifecycle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Gold is among the world's most trusted commodities, yet the systems used to document its authenticity, origin and movement can become increasingly complicated as the metal passes through global supply chains. With recycling expanding the ways precious metals are recovered and digital platforms introducing new trading possibilities, the industry faces a fundamental question: how can businesses establish that the physical gold they handle matches the information used to describe it?

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is pursuing an answer through its precious metals subsidiary, trueGold, which uses the company's patented molecular marking and detection technology to connect physical materials with secure digital records.

The system is designed to provide gold and other precious metals with a persistent, detectable identity, creating an additional means of authentication as materials move between refiners, manufacturers, recyclers and trading networks.

SMX is highlighting the technology in connection with the 2026 Dubai Precious Metals Conference, held November 16-17, where developments in precious metals markets, responsible sourcing and digital infrastructure are drawing industry attention.

Beyond Documentation: Identifying the Gold Itself

Precious metals markets depend on documentation to establish information about materials, including their origin, processing history and recycled content.

Those records play an essential role in commercial transactions, but they can become difficult to maintain as gold undergoes repeated transformations.

Bullion may be converted into jewelry, recovered through recycling or incorporated into industrial products. Gold extracted from discarded electronics may be refined and returned to the market in an entirely different form.

Although the metal retains its inherent properties, information about its previous uses and processing can become separated from the material itself.

SMX's technology is intended to strengthen the connection between the two.

Through molecular marking, precious metals can carry detectable identifiers associated with secure digital information, including digital twins and blockchain-linked records.

This approach introduces a physical authentication capability that can complement conventional documentation, testing and verification procedures.

For companies managing valuable metals, the potential benefit is an additional way to substantiate material identity and maintain continuity between physical commodities and their recorded histories.

The technology is not intended to replace established responsible sourcing standards, custody systems or regulatory requirements.

Making Recycled Precious Metals Easier to Authenticate

Recycling presents one of the clearest potential applications for persistent material identification.

Gold and silver can be recovered from jewelry, electronics and industrial products, refined and returned to commercial circulation.

As these materials pass through successive processing stages, maintaining consistent information about their origins and recycled content can become increasingly difficult.

The challenge is particularly relevant to electronics recycling, where several valuable metals may be recovered from the same components.

Gold, silver and copper can be separated, processed and directed into different manufacturing or trading channels, creating multiple streams of material and associated documentation.

SMX believes its technology could help businesses maintain more reliable connections between recovered metals and their digital records.

Through trueGold, molecular identification could support authentication, material accountability and improved visibility across refining and recycling operations.

The company's broader technology platform is designed for use across plastics, textiles, electronics and other industrial materials, allowing similar identification principles to be applied to different commodities.

For businesses handling several categories of recovered resources, that common approach could help simplify how material information is organized and verified.

Physical Authentication Meets Digital Trading

The increasing use of digital infrastructure in precious metals markets creates another potential application for trueGold.

Tokenisation allows physical commodities, including gold and silver, to be represented through digital records under appropriate legal, custody and regulatory arrangements.

Such systems may support new approaches to trading, inventory management, ownership documentation and financing.

However, creating a digital representation of gold does not automatically authenticate the physical asset behind it.

The underlying metal must still be identifiable, and the information associated with it must be supported by appropriate verification.

SMX is developing trueGold to provide an additional physical identification capability that could complement digital commodity platforms.

By connecting detectable molecular markers with secure records, the technology could help authenticate physical holdings associated with tokenised precious metals and support more reliable inventory and asset information.

Other potential applications include recycled-content verification and material identification across trading and storage networks.

The technology does not independently establish legal ownership, guarantee custody or validate a digital financial product. Those functions remain dependent on the appropriate legal, regulatory and operational frameworks.

SMX's contribution is focused on the physical commodity, helping establish a stronger connection between identifiable metals and the records used to describe them.

One Verification System Across Multiple Industries

The development of trueGold is part of SMX's broader effort to connect physical material identification with digital information across different industrial sectors.

The company has developed applications involving plastics, including material verification, circularity systems and tokenised credits.

Its molecular marking and detection technology is also designed for use with textiles, electronics and other industrial materials.

By extending these capabilities into precious metals, SMX is pursuing a common technological framework that could support authentication and traceability across multiple commodities.

That approach may be particularly relevant for manufacturers, refiners and recyclers operating across several material streams.

"For manufacturers, refiners and recyclers - particularly those managing multiple material streams - the ability to authenticate physical materials and connect them to reliable digital information could support more efficient material management, improved verification and greater transparency across the supply chain," said Thomas Enger, Chief Sustainability Officer of SMX.

Giving Gold a More Dependable History

As gold markets evolve, the ability to maintain reliable information about physical holdings could become an increasingly valuable part of commodity management.

"The future of gold will not only be defined by what it is worth. It will also be defined by what we know about it," said Enger.

Through trueGold, SMX is working to make that information more closely connected to the metal itself, supporting authentication as precious metals move through refining, recycling, manufacturing and trading.

The objective is to give businesses an additional means of establishing confidence in the materials they handle, regardless of how often those materials change form or ownership.

For SMX, the opportunity is not to reinvent gold trading, but to strengthen one of its most important foundations: the ability to establish what the metal is and connect it to reliable information about where it has been.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ: SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/smx-aims-to-close-the-verification-gap-in-global-gold-trading-with-tr-1252566