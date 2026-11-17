Scientific intelligence initiative combines advanced technology, industrial expertise and material authentication to accelerate research, improve production efficiency and open new commercial markets.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / America's next wave of industrial innovation could be driven by artificial intelligence designed not to write, communicate or automate office tasks, but to solve the scientific challenges behind the products and materials used every day.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is developing a specialized artificial intelligence platform intended to help manufacturers and scientific teams make faster, more informed decisions about material selection, chemical compatibility and industrial applications.

The initiative, known as SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), represents an expansion of the company's technological capabilities, bringing AI-powered scientific analysis into an existing business built around molecular identification, material authentication and digital traceability.

Rather than competing in the crowded market for general-purpose artificial intelligence, SMX is concentrating on a specific industrial need: helping companies evaluate complex materials and identify practical solutions before investing substantial resources in physical testing and development.

The strategy draws on a tradition of American entrepreneurship that has helped turn scientific advances into commercially useful technologies.

A New Tool for Industrial Research

Developing materials for manufacturing can require extensive scientific investigation, particularly when chemical compatibility, production conditions and performance requirements must be evaluated together.

SMX SCI is being designed to make that preliminary research more efficient.

The platform is intended to establish a comprehensive scientific codex covering chemical agents, additives, molecular markers and supplementary materials.

By combining artificial intelligence with SMX's existing scientific expertise, the system aims to analyze chemical characteristics, manufacturing requirements and potential industrial applications to identify materials that warrant further evaluation.

This approach could help scientists and engineers concentrate their laboratory resources on the most promising candidates rather than conducting unnecessary preliminary testing.

Manufacturers could benefit from quicker material assessments, more efficient research programs and improved responsiveness when addressing production challenges or developing new products.

SMX SCI is also expected to provide preliminary evaluations of material compatibility and regulatory requirements, including standards applicable in the United States and other major international markets.

The technology is not intended to replace laboratory procedures or formal compliance determinations. Final decisions regarding material performance, suitability and regulatory approval would continue to require appropriate testing, validation and professional review.

Bringing Digital Intelligence to Physical Materials

A central feature of SMX's approach is the integration of artificial intelligence with technologies already being developed for physical material identification and traceability.

The company's molecular marking technology is designed to embed persistent identifiers into materials, allowing them to be authenticated as they move through manufacturing and supply chains.

Its Digital Material Passport Platform (DMPP) connects those identifiers with digital records documenting a material's composition, quality, origin and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI would complement that infrastructure by helping identify suitable molecular markers, chemical additives and material combinations for particular industrial uses.

The proposed integration would connect three functions that are often handled separately: scientific material analysis, physical authentication and digital lifecycle documentation.

Together, these capabilities are intended to support manufacturers, distributors and recycling operations with more consistent information about the materials they handle.

Potential applications include plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industrial sectors where material characteristics and traceability are important.

For SMX, the objective is to make artificial intelligence a functional component of material development and supply-chain operations, rather than a standalone software offering.

A Commercial Launch Planned for 2027

SMX is pursuing a phased introduction of its scientific intelligence platform, beginning with internal deployment before offering selected capabilities to outside customers.

The company expects to begin implementing SMX SCI within its operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full operations anticipated during the second quarter, contingent on successful development and testing.

A limited commercial edition is also planned for the second quarter of 2027, with services intended for customers in international markets.

The proposed offering would assist with material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary compatibility and regulatory assessments.

SMX's internal development team is working alongside specialized subcontractors with expertise in artificial intelligence, large language models, conversational AI and scientific data analysis.

The initiative could establish a new commercial category within SMX's business, extending its activities beyond molecular marking and digital material verification into AI-powered scientific services.

That expansion reflects a practical entrepreneurial strategy: applying emerging technology to existing industrial expertise to develop additional products and services.

Creating More Value From Recycled Materials

Another proposed application for SMX SCI involves the growing market for certified recycled materials.

SMX is working to establish trusted global standards for certified and graded recycled plastics, supported by molecular marking and Digital Material Passports.

Scientific intelligence could strengthen that infrastructure by helping assess material characteristics, identify appropriate applications and support more consistent classification and traceability.

The platform could also contribute to AI-enabled capabilities associated with SMX's planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

Potential functions include assessing credit eligibility, supporting price discovery and facilitating connections between buyers and suppliers of certified recycled materials.

These standards, credit mechanisms and related commercial services remain under development.

If successfully implemented, the combined technologies could help businesses make better-informed decisions about recycled materials while improving visibility into their composition, origins and movement through industrial supply chains.

Putting American Ingenuity to Work

The development of SMX SCI reflects a broader opportunity for specialized artificial intelligence in manufacturing and industrial science.

Rather than relying exclusively on general-purpose AI applications, companies may increasingly look toward technologies developed around specific scientific disciplines and production requirements.

For SMX, that means using artificial intelligence to complement its material authentication and traceability capabilities while pursuing new commercial applications.

SMX SCI remains under development, and its eventual performance, availability and commercial adoption will depend on successful testing and validation.

The company's ambition, however, is straightforward: make complex material science more accessible to industry and turn emerging AI capabilities into practical tools for manufacturing.

It is an approach rooted in the American tradition of building businesses around useful inventions, with the potential to bring new efficiencies to the materials that support modern industry.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-seeks-to-give-american-manufacturing-a-new-edge-with-special-1252573