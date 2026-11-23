November 27 onboarding event with WBCSD will connect industry and government leaders as SMX collaborates with ASTAR to advance validation and commercial deployment of its Plastic Circularity Platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) ("SMX" or the "Company") is advancing its efforts to create a global circular plastics economy with the introduction of a Digital Plastic Passport and Global Circularity Marketplace, designed to connect certified recycled materials with secure digital records, commercial buyers and new revenue opportunities.

The initiative expands SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform, announced on April 6, 2026, which connects physically marked materials with secure digital records for tokenisation and traceability. The Company believes its newly introduced Digital Plastic Passport represents the first digital passport of its kind for recycled plastics.

On Friday, November 27, 2026, SMX, in collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), will bring together industry leaders, government representatives and strategic partners for an onboarding event focused on the Digital Plastic Passport platform.

The Company is also strategically collaborating with Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) on scaled validation and continuous optimisation of the SMX Plastic Circularity Platform, an initiative intended to support broader industrial adoption and commercial deployment.

At the center of the effort is a straightforward objective: to give recycled plastics a persistent identity that can be authenticated, documented and connected to commercial value as materials move through the global supply chain.

Giving Recycled Plastics a Permanent Digital Record

SMX's proprietary molecular marking technology is designed to embed an invisible, tamper-resistant marker directly into plastic materials. The marker remains with the material through recycling and reuse, providing what the Company describes as a verifiable "memory" of the plastic.

This enables materials to be identified, authenticated and measured as they move between collectors, recyclers, converters and brand owners, without changing the physical product or interfering with established supply-chain relationships.

Each marked batch is linked to a Digital Plastic Passport containing traceability information, recycled-content data and supporting verification evidence.

The system is intended to give recyclers an auditable mechanism for documenting environmental impact, supporting compliance and sustainability reporting, and demonstrating the authenticity of recycled materials.

For buyers, the passport is designed to provide greater confidence in the quality, origin and recycled content of the plastics they purchase.

SMX believes that connecting physical material authentication with secure digital records can help transform recycled plastics into certified, graded and tradeable commodities, improving transparency and potentially creating additional value throughout the recycling industry.

A Global Marketplace for Certified Recycled Materials

Alongside the Digital Plastic Passport, SMX is introducing its Global Circularity Marketplace, a platform designed to facilitate the buying and selling of certified, graded recycled plastics.

The marketplace is intended to connect recyclers with commercial buyers, helping material suppliers reach new markets, establish more consistent demand and pursue additional revenue opportunities.

By linking recycled materials to authenticated digital records, the marketplace aims to provide participants with greater confidence in the identity, quality and origin of the products being traded.

SMX believes this connection between physical materials and digital certification can help establish a more transparent commercial infrastructure for recycled plastics.

The Company is also developing a planned Plastic Circularity Credit system intended to recognise and monetise eligible, certified plastic circularity outcomes.

Designed as an alternative to traditional carbon credits, the proposed system aims to create financial incentives for recycling activities while addressing the financing gap that can prevent recyclers from expanding their operations.

The three components - Digital Plastic Passports, the Global Circularity Marketplace and Plastic Circularity Credits - are designed to operate together within SMX's Plastic Circularity Platform.

By integrating physical verification, digital certification, commercial transactions and circularity-linked incentives, the platform is intended to support a more connected and economically viable recycling industry.

Addressing the Challenges Facing Global Recycling

Growing concerns surrounding plastic pollution, emissions, resource security and increasingly complex international trade requirements are placing additional demands on companies throughout the global plastics supply chain.

Although recyclers recover valuable materials, many continue to face challenges demonstrating environmental impact, securing consistent buyer demand and obtaining financing to expand their operations.

SMX believes that establishing a commercially sustainable circular plastics economy requires more than increasing the volume of recycled materials. It also requires reliable systems capable of maintaining material identity, documenting recycled content and connecting certified products with commercial markets.

The Company's Plastic Circularity Platform is designed to provide that infrastructure by linking molecular marking technology with secure digital records and a marketplace for recycled materials.

Through its strategic collaboration with A*STAR, SMX is advancing the validation and optimisation of the platform to support broader industrial applications and commercial deployment.

The Company views Singapore as an important foundation for potential international expansion, particularly as governments and industries seek more reliable methods for documenting recycled content and circularity outcomes.

Industry and Government Come Together for Onboarding

The November 27 event, hosted by SMX in collaboration with WBCSD, will bring industry representatives, government officials and strategic partners together for onboarding onto the Digital Plastic Passport platform.

The initiative is intended to demonstrate how material-level data, physical authentication and secure digital records can help businesses make more informed decisions about recycled plastics.

WBCSD, through its Global Circularity Protocol for Business and work on interoperable data standards for circular materials, is focused on helping companies use reliable information to support more effective circular business practices.

"Scaling circularity and resource security depends on trusted information that businesses can act on. Through the Global Circularity Protocol for Business and our work on interoperable data standards for circular materials, WBCSD is helping global business turn better information into better decisions and better markets. Initiatives such as SMX's Digital Plastic Passport illustrate the potential of verified, material-level data to support that shift, and we look forward to the practical insights that members and partners can draw from this onboarding."

World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

Connecting Circularity With Commercial Opportunity

SMX believes the future of the circular plastics economy will depend on the industry's ability to establish trusted connections between recycled materials, their digital identities and the markets in which they are bought and sold.

Its integrated Plastic Circularity Platform is being developed to provide that connection, combining molecular marking, Digital Plastic Passports, a global recycled plastics marketplace and planned Plastic Circularity Credits.

The Company believes these capabilities can help recyclers document and demonstrate the value of their materials, provide buyers with greater transparency and establish additional commercial opportunities throughout the supply chain.

The November 27 onboarding initiative represents another step toward SMX's objective of transforming recycled plastics into auditable and tradeable assets.

By connecting material authentication with digital certification and commercial infrastructure, SMX aims to support the development of trusted markets for recycled plastics while helping accelerate the transition toward a global circular plastics economy.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

For Further Information

Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-introduces-digital-plastic-passport-and-global-marketplace-t-1255440