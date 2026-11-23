27 November event in collaboration with WBCSD to bring industry and government together around verified, material-level data for recycled plastics. SMX collaboration with A*STAR to advance the SMX Plastic Circularity Platform.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) ("SMX" or the "Company") and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research ("A*STAR") are strategically collaborating to advance SMX's Plastic Circularity Platform through scaled validation and continuous optimisation, which the Company believes will support broader commercial deployment.

Following SMX's announcement on 6 April 2026, when the Company unveiled its Digital Material Passport Platform to connect physically marked materials with secure digital records for tokenisation and traceability, SMX today announces that the Platform has extended its capabilities to include a Digital Plastic Passport, which the Company believes to be the first digital passport of its kind for recycled plastics.

On Friday, 27 November 2026, SMX, in collaboration with the World Business Council for Sustainable Development ("WBCSD"), will host an event bringing together industry leaders, government representatives and strategic partners for onboarding onto the Digital Plastic Passport platform.

The initiative also introduces the SMX Global Circularity Marketplace, which is designed to facilitate the buying and selling of certified, graded recycled plastics, alongside the Company's planned Plastic Circularity Credit system, which is intended to offer an alternative to traditional carbon credits.

Together, these integrated solutions are designed to create new commercial opportunities, support the development of trusted markets for recycled materials and help accelerate the transition towards a global circular plastics economy.

Giving Plastics a Verified Identity and Commercial Value

SMX's proprietary molecular marking technology embeds an invisible marker into plastics that is designed to be tamper-resistant and to remain with the material through recycling and reuse, giving materials a verifiable "memory."

Marked materials can be identified, authenticated and measured as they move from collector to recycler, converter and brand owner, without changing the product or disrupting existing supply-chain relationships.

Each batch of material is linked to a Digital Plastic Passport, a secure digital record on SMX's platform containing traceability data, recycled-content information and supporting verification evidence.

This is designed to provide recyclers with a credible, auditable mechanism to demonstrate their environmental impact, to support compliance and sustainability reporting, and to give buyers greater confidence in the quality, authenticity and origin of recycled plastics.

By connecting physical material authentication with secure digital records, SMX aims to transform recycled plastics into verified, graded and tradeable commodities, creating opportunities for improved market access, greater pricing transparency and additional commercial value across the supply chain.

Three Solutions, One Connected Global Platform

SMX's Plastic Circularity Platform integrates three complementary capabilities:

Digital Plastic Passport - Designed to provide verified, material-level traceability and recycled-content data for each batch of plastic, supporting authentication, regulatory compliance efforts and circularity claims.

- Designed to provide verified, material-level traceability and recycled-content data for each batch of plastic, supporting authentication, regulatory compliance efforts and circularity claims. Global Circularity Marketplace - A marketplace designed to facilitate the buying and selling of graded and verified recycled plastics, intended to help recyclers access new markets, develop more consistent buyer demand and pursue additional commercial opportunities.

- A marketplace designed to facilitate the buying and selling of graded and verified recycled plastics, intended to help recyclers access new markets, develop more consistent buyer demand and pursue additional commercial opportunities. Plastic Circularity Credits - A planned credit system intended to offer an alternative to traditional carbon credits, designed to recognise and monetise eligible, verified plastic circularity outcomes. The system aims to create additional revenue opportunities for recyclers and to help address the financing gap that limits expansion across the recycling sector.

Together, these solutions are designed to connect physical verification, digital certification, a recycled materials marketplace and circularity-linked incentives within a single integrated platform.

Advancing a Global Market for Verified Plastic Circularity

Plastic pollution, emissions, resource security and increasingly complex international trade requirements are placing new demands on the global recycling industry. Yet businesses recovering valuable materials often struggle to demonstrate their environmental impact, secure consistent buyer demand and obtain the financing necessary to expand.

SMX's Digital Plastic Passport and integrated circularity infrastructure are designed to address these challenges by establishing a trusted connection between physical materials, verifiable digital records and commercial markets.

Through its collaboration with A*STAR, SMX is advancing the validation and optimisation of the Plastic Circularity Platform to support broader industrial adoption and commercial deployment, and the Company views Singapore as an important foundation for potential international expansion.

"Scaling circularity and resource security depends on trusted information that businesses can act on. Through the Global Circularity Protocol for Business and our work on interoperable data standards for circular materials, WBCSD is helping global business turn better information into better decisions and better markets. Initiatives such as SMX's Digital Plastic Passport illustrate the potential of verified, material-level data to support that shift, and we look forward to the practical insights that members and partners can draw from this onboarding."

World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

SMX believes that building a commercially viable circular plastics economy requires more than increasing recycling volumes. It requires a trusted infrastructure through which materials can retain their identity, demonstrate their value and connect with buyers and financial markets.

By integrating molecular marking, Digital Plastic Passports, a global recycled plastics marketplace and Plastic Circularity Credits, SMX is developing a platform designed to turn verified circularity into measurable commercial opportunities.

SMX believes the onboarding initiative is an important step towards its goal of transforming recycled plastics into auditable and tradeable assets - with the aim of creating new revenue opportunities for industry participants while supporting the development of a global circular plastics economy.

For further information contact:

SMX GENERAL ENQUIRIES Follow us through our social channel @secmattersltd INVESTOR RELATIONS E: info@securitymattersltd.com @smx.tech

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "designed to," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: statements regarding the development, validation, launch, onboarding, adoption and commercial deployment of the Platform, the Digital Plastic Passport, the Marketplace and the Plastic Circularity Credits; the anticipated benefits of SMX's collaborations with A*STAR and WBCSD; the expected capabilities and performance of SMX's molecular marking technology; potential revenue and commercial opportunities for SMX and industry participants; SMX's potential international expansion; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of plastics, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the risk that the Platform, the Digital Plastic Passport, the Marketplace or the Plastic Circularity Credits do not perform as designed, are delayed, or do not achieve market acceptance or generate meaningful revenue; the risk that SMX's collaborations with A*STAR, WBCSD or other partners do not produce the anticipated results or are terminated; the risk that Plastic Circularity Credits or similar instruments become subject to securities, commodities, environmental-claims or other regulation, or are not accepted by regulators, standard-setters or market participants; the risk that competitors develop comparable or superior offerings; the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in SMX's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in SMX's other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-announces-onboarding-to-worlds-first-digital-plastic-passpor-1255357