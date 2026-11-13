Phoenix ABA Therapy Provider Action Behavior Centers Delivers Largest Donation in Jose's Closet History During Second Arizona Hands In Week

ABC teammates across the Phoenix area volunteered Nov. 2-7, 2026, supporting foster families, hunger relief, and adaptive sports

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), completed its second Arizona Hands In Week, held November 2-7, 2026. Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and center teammates across the Phoenix area filled 35 volunteer spots with four local partners. ABC families and teammates also donated clothing, diapers, and other home goods to Jose's Closet, the largest single donation in the organization's history. ABC operates 35+ centers in Arizona and 450+ centers nationwide.

What is Action Behavior Centers' Hands In Week?

Hands In is grounded in "Caring," one of ABC's core values. During Hands In Week, teammates step outside the center to support local nonprofit partners in the neighborhoods where they work and where ABC families live. Arizona was the first ABC market to launch Hands In, in late 2025.

Largest donation in Jose's Closet history

Jose's Closet, run by the Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents (AZAFAP), gives foster, kinship, and adoptive families in Arizona no-cost access to clothing, toys, baby gear, and daily essentials. During Hands In Week, ABC teammates sorted and prepared inventory at Jose's Closet, while five ABC centers across the Valley served as drop-off sites for families and teammates. The donation fully restocked Jose's Closet's supply of diapers.

"Arizona is where Hands In began, and seeing our teammates and families come together for the largest donation in Jose's Closet history shows the heart of our culture," said Jonna Lang, Family Advocacy Manager at Action Behavior Centers. "Caring is one of our core values. Hands In Week gives our teammates a shared way to make a lasting difference for children and families beyond our center walls."

Phoenix volunteer events during Hands In Week

ABC teammates volunteered with four Arizona organizations during the week:

Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents: 18 volunteers organized and sorted donations at Jose's Closet to help foster, kinship, and adoptive families access no-cost essentials.

18 volunteers organized and sorted donations at Jose's Closet to help foster, kinship, and adoptive families access no-cost essentials. Tempe Community Action Agency: Teammates supported the agency's food pantry during two evening distribution shifts.

Teammates supported the agency's food pantry during two evening distribution shifts. Arizona Disabled Sports: Five volunteers helped adaptive athletes during an evening soccer event.

Five volunteers helped adaptive athletes during an evening soccer event. Special Olympics Arizona: 10 volunteers supported athletes during a golf tournament at Encanto 18 Golf Course in Phoenix.

Teammates from ABC's East Mesa, Arrowhead Ranch, and South Tempe Research Park ABA therapy centers were among the most active participants throughout the week.

Hands In doesn't end when the week does. ABC teammates and centers can return to any Hands In partner to volunteer throughout the year. To learn more about Action Behavior Centers or find an ABA therapy center in Arizona, visit actionbehavior.com .

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phoenix-aba-therapy-provider-action-behavior-centers-delivers-largest-1251239